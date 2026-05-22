ITC dividend 2026: Are you eligible for the payout?

FMCG major ITC Ltd has announced a fresh reward for its shareholders post-market hours on Thursday. In a stock exchange filing along with the Q4FY26 results, the company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per share of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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Who gets the money?

The company has fixed Wednesday, May 27, 2026, as the record date for determining the entitlement of the members for the final dividend. So, if you hold the company's shares in your demat account on this specific date, you would be eligible for the payout.

This final recommendation pushed the total dividend for the financial year 2025-26 to a handsome Rs 14.50 per share. This figure includes the interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per share that the board had previously declared earlier this year on January 29, 2026.

For perspective, the total dividend payout for the previous financial year (FY25) stood slightly lower at Rs 14.35 per share.

Before the payout hits investor bank accounts, the final dividend needs an official green light from the shareholders. This approval is on the agenda for the company's 115th annual general meeting (AGM), which has been convened for Thursday, July 23, 2026. According to the exchange filing, the final dividend, if approved, would be paid between Friday, July 24, 2026 and Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

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ITC dividend history

Looking at the company's past track record, it paid out an interim dividend of Rs 6.50 on February 4, 2026. In the previous calendar year, shareholders received a final dividend of Rs 7.85 in May, 2025, which was preceded by an interim dividend of Rs 6.50 in February, 2025. Going back to 2024, the payouts included a final dividend of Rs 7.50 in June and an interim dividend of Rs 6.25 in February.