This Ashish Kacholia stock tanked 36% in two weeks; what is behind this correction?

Ashish Kacholia stocks: Jain Resource Recycling, one of the recent additions to Ashish Kacholia's portfolio, has been on a freefall lately. The stock has corrected more than 36 per cent in the last two weeks, when it hit its 52-week highs on the back of muted quarterly results.

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Ashish Kacholia, thorugh its affiliate, Suryavanshi Commotrade owned 38,90,762 equity shares, or 1.13 per cent stake in Jain Resource Recycling Ltd as of March 31, 2026. His stake valued at Rs 147.07 crore as of Friday.



Jain Resource Recycling IPO and share price

Jain Resource was listed in October 2025, when the company raised Rs 1,250 crore from its IPO, which was sold for Rs 232 apeice. The stock had surged more than 155 per cent from its IPO price to hit highs of Rs 593.95 on May 08, before falling to Rs 378 on Friday, May 22. The stock is still 53 per cent above its IPO price. The stock is down 36 per cent in just two weeks.



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Jain Resource Recycling Q4 results

Jain Resource Recycling reported a 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 66 crore, while its revenue from operations surged 76 per cent YoY to Rs 3,105 crore during the quarter under review for the March 2026 quarter. The Chennai-based firm clocked a 17 per cent YoY jump in Ebitda at Rs 109 crore, with margins contacting to 3.52 per cent.

According to the company, the geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran led to significant disruptions in its import supply chain during the reporting quarter, particularly in March 2026. It noted that this resulted in vessel rerouting and sharply higher port discharge liner charges imposed by shipping lines, which could not be passed on to suppliers or recovered immediately.

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The scrap recycling player noted that the conflict triggered a steep rise in global oil and gas prices, increasing fuel procurement costs from domestic vendors and raising the per-metric tonne production cost. It added that the combined, exceptional and one-time cost pressures materially impacted its Q4 Ebitda per MT and led to margin compression.



Jain Resource Target price:

Motilal Oswal Financial Services said Jain Resource Recycling posted an 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in Ebitda despite limited scrap availability, volatile copper prices and higher logistics costs. Revenue was led by strong performance in the copper and lead segments, which grew 2.5 times and 26 per cent respectively.

The brokerage said margin pressure in Q4FY26 appeared temporary, driven by LME-led copper volatility and geopolitical supply disruptions. It said longer-term green formula contracts and improving supply through alternate trade routes should help normalise profitability in the copper segment. It has retained its Buy rating with a target price of Rs 560.



Jain Resource: key levels for the stock

Jain Resources is trading within a crucial short-term range, with support placed near Rs 370 and immediate resistance around Rs 400. Technically, the stock needs a decisive breakout above the Rs 400 mark to trigger fresh buying momentum, which may lead to a potential upside towards Rs 415 in the near term, said Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.

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"On the downside, the Rs 360–370 zone is expected to provide important support and may attract buying interest during declines. However, momentum indicators remain cautious as the RSI is still trading below the 50 mark, indicating lack of strong bullish strength at present. Traders should avoid highly volatile moves and wait for confirmation before aggressive positioning," he said.

It witnessed a false breakout on the daily chart, signaling indecisiveness among market participants and suggesting heightened volatility in the near term. The overall structure remains weak, with positioned in a sell on rise mode. A strong hurdle is visible in the Rs 430–470 zone, where repeated attempts to move higher are likely to face resistance, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

"Immediate support is placed at Rs 360, and a decisive break below this level could aggravate selling pressure, potentially leading to sharper declines. Until the price action stabilizes, traders may prefer caution, with rallies offering opportunities to exit rather than initiate fresh longs. The technical outlook highlights a fragile setup, where sustainability above resistance is crucial to reverse the bearish bias," it added.