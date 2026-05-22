Sansera Engineering shares up 24% this week; Buy, hold or sell this multibagger? Targets

Sansera Engineering Ltd rose 3 per cent in Friday's trade, taking its total gains to 24 per cent this week, thanks to a strong execution-driven all-round beat in the March quarter. Target prices, however, suggest upside is capped for the multibagger stock, following a 136 per cent rally in the past one year. This is even as analysts believe a healthy orderbook, consistent expansion in product portfolio and diversification of customer mix bode well for Sansera Engineering.

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"We revise our rating on the stock from Buy to Hold, while recommending a Buy-on-dips strategy backed by the strong outlook for the ADS division and the increasing premiumisation trend," Axis Securities said while upping its target on the stock to Rs 2,765 from Rs 2,275 earlier.

On Friday, the scrip was trading 3.45 per cent higher at Rs 2,950 apiece on BSE. This is in addition to 15 per cent rally a day ago. The stock is up for five consecutive days now.

ICICI Securities said Sansera Engineering’s Q4FY26 performance exceeded our estimates on all fronts, led by a strong ramp-up in the ADS segment and recovery in export.

"We raise our FY27–28E EPS by 9-10 per cent and expect 20 per cent/24 per cent revenue/Ebitda CAGR over FY26–28E. Richer segment mix and higher operating leverage could support margins. Maintain ADD with a target of Rs 3,100 (vs. Rs 2,375)," it said.

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Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities said Sansera Engineering has continued to reduce its dependence on the ICE business, with the segment’s contribution declining to 70 per cent of FY26 revenues and a medium-term target of 60 per cent. Sansera Engineering is increasing its focus on higher-margin segments such as ADS, tech-agnostic, and non-auto businesses, it said adding that Ebitda margins are expected to improve, supported by a richer product mix, with ADS emerging as a key growth driver — delivering superior margins of 25–30 per cent.

"However, following the recent run-up in the stock, we believe most positives are already reflected in current valuations. Accordingly, we maintain our HOLD rating with a target price of Rs 2,729, based on 32x Mar-28E EPS," it Nirmal Bang said.

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Antique Stock Broking finds Sansera Engineering's management's medium term aspiration of 20 per cent growth, 20 per cent Ebitda margin, and 20 per cent RoCE increasingly credible, given the current execution momentum and business visibility.

"We continue to maintain our BUY rating on the stock and value at 38x PE (earlier 35 times) on FY28 EPS to arrive a target of Rs 3,180 per share, implying 11.5 per cent upside from CMP," it said.

Choice Broking suggested a target of Rs 2,950 on the stock, as it upgraded Sansera Engineering to ‘Add’ from ‘Reduce’, given the diversification into the fast-growing and high margin ADS segment, a robust order backlog and capex driving profitable non-auto diversification.



HDFC Institutional Equities said considering the improving mix of the higher growth, higher margin and less cyclical non-auto segment, as well as rising overall business potential over medium term, it increased its multiple and value Sansera Engineering at 33 times March 2028 earnings. This brokerage suggested a target of Rs 3,266 on the stock.