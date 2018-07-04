Honda Jazz facelift expected to launch in India by end of July

The Japanese automaker, Honda Motor Company, is geared up to launch the upgraded variant of its popular five-door Honda Jazz car in July. Known as Honda Fit internationally, Jazz was first introduced in the Indian markets in June 2009 and is manufactured by Honda Siel Cars India Limited at its factory in Greater Noida.

Jazz is currently in its third generation and was released in Japanese markets in May 2017. Subsequently, it was showcased internationally at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show in September 2017. According to a report by Autocar India, it is now expected to be released in India by July end.

From the exterior, the revised version of Jazz dons an all-new front bumper with larger air intake vents. The grille has been re-worked and is in line with recent Honda models which includes the new Honda Amaze. At the rear end, the LED tail-lamps have been redesigned as well. The alloy wheels now resemble the ones seen on the new Honda Amaze. The car will now sport automatic headlamps and an updated infotainment system. No mechanical updates have been introduced, and the car will continue with the 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine variants.

The current model of the Jazz is priced between Rs.5.89 lakh and Rs.9.19 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi); while the 2018 model can be expected to be between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9.4 lakh. The refreshed Jazz will go up against the Hyundai i20 and the Maruti Baleno in the Indian markets.

Meanwhile, Honda Cars India reported a 37.5 per cent increase in its domestic sales. The new Honda Amaze sold 17,602 units in June alone. Last year, the company had sold 12,804 units, a clear gain of 4,798 units. With the launch of the new Jazz, Honda will try to attract the premium hatchback segment buyers that value a premium offering at a reasonable cost.