Honda Jazz facelift may not look like what you expect; here's why

The new 2018 Jazz will be launching on July 19 but interested buyers may have some disappointing news in store. A report from Autocar India claims that there will be no styling updates with the car, at least when it comes to the exteriors.

The bone of contention here is the length of the car. The updated version of the car that was released last year at the Frankfurt Auto show was supposed to be launched as the Jazz 2018 in India. However, the updated model's length is slightly longer than the previous model, which sits just under 4 meters. The new Jazz is 4.1 meters. With this minor addition in length, the new Jazz won't be able to sit inside the sub-4 meter category and hence won't be eligible for the lower subsidies.

The new model will still come with the interior updates suggested in earlier reports but Honda won't be making an all-new version for India. Instead, they will go with the older design with more feature updates.

Recently, details about different variants of the car were leaked online, giving us a clear picture of what to expect from Honda on July 19. The engine options will remain the same with the same 1.2-liter petrol engine and 1.5-liter diesel engine.

The Jazz comes with Dual front airbags with ABS with EBD as standard across all variants along with speed sensing door lock. Parking sensors will also be offered from the base variant. However, the base Honda Jazz S variant will only be available in diesel. The top variant will come with goodies like a 7-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, LED tail lamps, automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering, engine start and stop button and more.

The new car will be going against Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20. The lack of new styling might reduce the impact of the facelift in the segment. However, the feature list seems to be on par with others in the industry.