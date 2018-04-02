Honda to recall 56,194 models of Activa 125, Grazia, Aviator

Honda will be recalling three of their most popular automatic scooters manufactured between February 7 and March 16. A total of 56,194 units of Honda Activa 125, Grazia and Aviator will be recalled due to faulty front forks. Owners of any of these three scooters will be able to check if their vehicle is a part of this recall once the company sets up a dedicated page on their website.

According to a report by Ibtimes, the automatic scooters manufactured by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) are being recalled due excessive hardness in a bolt of the front fork of the models manufactured in the stipulated time period.

The company will be contacting all the affected buyers to schedule a session at their workshop. Once the website is updated with the automatic detector, buyers will be able to enter their Vehicle Indentification Number (VIN) to check manually.

Last month, the company launched the Activa 5G at a price of Rs 52,460 for the standard model and Rs 54,325 for the deluxe variant.

There have been no major changes in the new model. Most of the changes are focused on the exteriors of the scooter. The Activa 5G is equipped with new LED headlamps, with integrated daylight running lamps. The deluxe model has been furnished with a digital analogue meter. The front of the Activa 5G has been done up with chrome and a 3D emblem.

The basic styling of the scooter remains the same with the body being fully metal. Two new colours, Dazzle Yellow Metallic and Pearl Spartan Red have been added to its already-existing range of colours.

Activa 5G is also equipped with a service reminder and an ECO mode that allows riders to track fuel efficiency. Riders can now access the under seat storage through the key slot that has been integrated with the scooter's ignition key slot. A double hook that enables riders to carry more luggage on the footboard has also been added.