US tech millionaire Bryan Johnson highlights Mumbai's bad air quality before flying off to Bengaluru

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, currently on a four-day tour of India, has brought attention to the country's air pollution through a tweet comparing air quality inside an Airbus A320 on the runway in Mumbai to the city's outdoor air. Johnson highlighted the effectiveness of air filtration systems in enclosed spaces, showcasing the stark contrast between the outdoor Air Quality Index (AQI) of 155 to 178, considered 'unhealthy', and a PM2.5 level of just 3 μg/m³ inside the aircraft cabin.

Since his arrival, Johnson has openly discussed the challenges posed by India's poor air quality. He tweeted about the discomfort caused by air pollution despite using air purifiers and wearing an N95 mask. India ranks as the third most air-polluted country globally, with cities like Delhi and Mumbai frequently recording hazardous PM2.5 levels, known for causing severe health issues.

Airbus A320 on the runway in Mumbai has great air filters. Outside versus inside air quality (in cabin, doors closed). pic.twitter.com/IDHRfPrucy — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) December 4, 2024

Johnson has offered practical advice for managing air pollution exposure, such as wearing N95 masks outdoors, using HEPA filters indoors, monitoring AQI levels, and adopting green indoor plants. His posts have reignited conversations about air pollution, which is estimated to cause 1.6 million premature deaths annually in India.

Despite the pollution challenges, Johnson's visit has been productive. In Mumbai, he met with industry leaders like Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and interacted with Shloka Ambani, Anand Piramal, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to discuss health and longevity. These meetings reflect his efforts to engage with India's business, tech, and entertainment sectors on the future of health and longevity research.

Johnson's tour will continue on December 5 in Bengaluru, where he will host The Don't Die Bengaluru Mixer. The event aims to bring together founders, investors, and industry leaders to discuss the longevity movement and health optimisation.