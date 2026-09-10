Hyundai Creta gets new Lounge edition; prices start at ₹19.21 lakh

Hyundai Creta Lounge Edition

Priced from ₹19.21 lakh, the Creta Lounge Edition is based on the King variant and is available with the 1.5-litre petrol iVT and 1.5-litre diesel AT powertrains.

It gets a new Golden Bronze exterior colour, black-painted skid plates, side-sill garnish, rear spoiler, roof rails, C-pillar garnish and ORVMs, along with R18 matte-black alloy wheels.

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Inside, the SUV gets the new rear-seat entertainment system, lounge-specific upholstery with silver inserts, Moonwhite ambient lighting and a new seat pattern with rear headrest cushions carrying Lounge branding.

Prices range from ₹19.21 lakh to ₹20.46 lakh, depending on the powertrain and dual-tone paint option.

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Hyundai Alcazar Lounge Edition

The Alcazar Lounge Edition starts at ₹21.81 lakh and is offered exclusively in the 1.5-litre diesel automatic configuration.

Unlike the standard ALCAZAR, the Lounge Edition gets an exclusive five-seat layout, along with a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof. It also gets the 11.6-inch rear entertainment system, lounge-specific interiors, Moonwhite ambient lighting and Lounge-branded rear headrest cushions.

Exterior changes include the Golden Bronze paint option, black styling elements and R18 black alloy wheels.

The Alcazar Lounge Edition is priced at ₹21.81 lakh, rising to ₹21.96 lakh with dual-tone paint.

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Hyundai Creta Electric Lounge Edition

The Creta Electric Lounge Edition is priced from ₹24.34 lakh and is based on the Excellence Long Range variant. It is available with the home-charger option as well.

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Along with the 11.6-inch rear entertainment system, the electric SUV gets a dashcam, rear wireless charger, lounge-specific interiors and Moonwhite ambient lighting.

The exterior features the new Golden Bronze colour, black styling elements and R17 black aero alloys.

Prices range from ₹24.34 lakh to ₹25.22 lakh, depending on the configuration and dual-tone paint.