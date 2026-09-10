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iPhone Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8: Features, build, storage and price compared

iPhone Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8: Features, build, storage and price compared

Apple’s first foldable faces Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold8, making this a battle between two premium foldables that take different approaches to design, hardware and everyday use for buyers now.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 4:18 PM IST
iPhone Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8: Features, build, storage and price comparediPhone Duo and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 compared on design, features, storage and price. (Representative image)

Apple’s first foldable iPhone Duo enters a market where Samsung already has years of experience with foldable phones. The iPhone Duo and Galaxy Z Fold 8 both combine a regular smartphone with a larger inner display, but the two companies have taken different approaches to design, cameras, performance and durability.

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Must Read: Apple’s ₹4.5 lakh iPhone Duo: 5 features that set foldable apart, coming to India in October

Apple’s foldable starts at $1,999 (approximately ₹1.9 lakh) on its US store and starts at ₹ 2.99 lakh in India, while Samsung’s India buying page offers the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in three storage configurations. If you are considering either device, the differences go beyond the screen size, with the build, hinge design, cameras and software experience making the two phones quite different.

iPhone Duo vs Galaxy Z Fold8

The iPhone Duo has a 7.6-inch inner Super Retina XDR display with nano-texture and a 5.4-inch outer display. It uses a Grade 5 titanium frame and hinge cover, while Apple says its display layers glide as the phone folds to minimise stress and the crease. It also carries IP68 protection and can be used in different positions, including StandBy mode.

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Must Read: Even as Apple expands manufacturing in India, is it pushing prices beyond what most Indians can afford?

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8 has a 7.6-inch main display and a 5.5-inch cover screen, with a wider 4:3 inner display and a 10:16 outer screen. At 201 grams, Samsung calls it its lightest Fold yet. Its Armor Flex Hinge is designed for smoother opening, while a dual layer of titanium is used beneath the display for added strength.

Cameras, performance, storage and price

The iPhone Duo gets a 48MP Dual Fusion camera system, 12MP Center Stage front camera, A20 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence features. It also offers features such as Duo Preview, Smart Take and Center Stage video calls. Storage starts at 256GB and goes up to 2TB, priced from ₹2,99,900 to ₹4,49,900 in India.

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The Galaxy Z Fold8 uses dual 50MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor. Storage starts at 256GB with 12GB RAM, followed by 512GB with 12GB RAM and 1TB with 16GB RAM. In India, the Galaxy Z Fold8 is priced at ₹1,79,999 for 256GB, ₹1,99,999 for 512GB and ₹2,39,999 for 1TB.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 10, 2026 4:18 PM IST
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