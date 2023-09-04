Hyundai Creta rival Honda Elevate SUV launched in India at Rs 10.99 lakh; check variants, other details

Honda Cars India has launched the Honda Elevate in India. The car is priced competitively at an introductory range starting from Rs 10,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and going up to Rs 15,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top variant. The Honda Elevate SUV will take on the highly competitive segment which has cars like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder. Honda has announced that dealerships across India have commenced deliveries from today.

Honda Elevate SUV Variants

India is the first country to get the Honda Elevate. The SUV comes in 4 grades with 7 single-tone and 3 dual-tone colour options. . These include Phoenix Orange Pearl (New Color), Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Meteoroid Gray Metallic. The company offers two transmission options and a single powertrain.

The Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine generating 89 kW (121 PS) power and 145 Nm torque, paired with a 6-speed Manual Transmission and a 7-speed Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).

Honda Elevate Pricing Details:

The pricing for the Honda Elevate is as follows (Ex-Showroom Delhi):

SV MT: Rs 10,99,900

V MT: Rs 12,10,900

VX MT: Rs 13,49,900

ZX CVT: Rs 14,89,900

V CVT: Rs 13,20,900

VX CVT: Rs 14,59,900

ZX CVT: Rs 15,99,900

(Additional price applicable on Pearl & Dual-Tone Exterior Colors)

Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO of Honda Cars India Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "Today marks an exciting chapter as we launch the strongly anticipated mid-size SUV, the Honda Elevate, in the Indian market. Since its global debut, Elevate has garnered exceptional admiration and acceptance from customers. We are delighted to unveil its pricing for the eagerly waiting Indian audience. The Elevate's development is a testament to extensive research and invaluable customer feedback. This positions the Elevate as a boldly stylish SUV that prioritizes a comfortable in-cabin experience along with exceptional driving dynamics and safety."

He further added, "With the Honda Elevate, we make a foray into one of the most exciting auto segments in India. The tremendous anticipation surrounding this product underscores the trust our customers have in our offerings. Honda Elevate holds the potential to become a key pillar of Honda’s business in India, offering remarkable value to our evolving customers."