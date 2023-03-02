Hyundai Verna new video reveals futuristic design, bigger dimensions; watch here

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has revealed the all-new Hyundai Verna in India's sedan segment. This unveil comes close on the heels of the launch of the new Honda City facelift. The new Verna will be a direct competitor for the Honda City. The Verna 2023 is longer and wider than before, increasing overall space. The car also gets new features to justify the premium pricing. The Verna is getting a generational update, whereas the City has just gotten a facelift. The bookings for the vehicle are open.

The all-new Hyundai Verna now has a wheelbase of 2,670mm and a width of 1,765mm, which has increased cabin roominess by 70mm and 36mm, respectively. The second-row seat passengers will have enhanced space, creating lounge-like comfort. The car also has superior legroom and knee room, along with shoulder room for front and rear seat passengers.

The boot of the all-new Hyundai Verna has a storage capacity of 528 liters, which the company claims is the best in the segment. The car features storage optimization and utility spaces such as wider trunk opening, phone holder, multi-bottle holder, multi-purpose console, and glovebox cooling.

The new Hyundai Verna gets an integrated display and slim air vents to offer a luxury-car like layout. The car will be offered with dual-tone beige and black interiors, and leather upholstery. The dashboard design features soft-touch materials.

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said that the all-new Hyundai Verna has been developed to redefine customer expectations by elevating the quotient of luxury and space for an unparalleled in-cabin experience. He added that the car will enthrall customers and drive a higher affinity towards the sedan segment.