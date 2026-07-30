Here’s Hyundai’s new offering in the Creta segment for the festive season

"The new mid-size SUV is planned for launch during the festive season, and I'm sure this will further strengthen our SUV offering and accelerate our volumes meaningfully in this high-demand segment," Tarun Garg, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Motor India, told reporters in a conference call after the company announced its earnings.

"We have not announced the name of the car. What we have announced is that it will be in the mid-SUV Creta segment," he said.

Alongside the mid-size SUV, Hyundai confirmed that it will introduce a dedicated electric vehicle in the Venue-size segment later this financial year. Garg said the EV would be an all-new dedicated model rather than an electric version of the Venue.

Advertisement

These launches come as Hyundai seeks to regain momentum after production was affected by a fire at a supplier's facility in June, which led to a production loss of around 13,900 units. The company said it has already recovered most of the lost production in July and expects to fully make up the shortfall during the second quarter.

SUVs continue to be Hyundai's biggest growth driver, accounting for 70% of domestic sales during the June quarter. The company also said the all-new Venue recorded its highest-ever quarterly domestic sales.

Hyundai accelerates Pune plant expansion

Hyundai will start a third shift at its Pune plant from October 2026, advancing its capacity ramp-up by almost two years from the original 2028 timeline.

Advertisement

“The new venue is being exclusively produced globally in the Pune plant. So, we are also exploring new markets. We are now looking at almost 35 markets across the globe for the new Venue. The third shift will help us to achieve that,” said Garg.

The Pune plant's maximum annual capacity under a three-shift operation is 170,000 units, up from about 120,000 units under the current two-shift setup. Garg also reaffirmed Hyundai’s long-term expansion plans for Pune, with Phase 2 increasing capacity to 250,000 units in 2028 and Phase 3 taking it to 300,000 units by 2030.

Hyundai’s Chennai manufacturing plant, where the two new nameplates will be manufactured, has an installed annual production capacity of 8.24 lakh units.

At the Chennai plant, utilisation had fallen to around 83% in FY26, but the company expects it to recover to close to 90% as production of the upcoming mid-size SUV and new dedicated EV ramps up, said Garg.

Hyundai Motor India ended FY26 with a market share of 12.3% compared with 13.5% in FY25. Garg, the first Indian to lead the company since its inception in 1996, is hopeful. “We should be able to beat that in FY27,” he said.