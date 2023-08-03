'India’s highest selling car': Maruti Suzuki sold over 45 lakh Alto cars in 23 years

Maruti Suzuki has announced that its Alto brand has reached a historic milestone in the Indian automobile industry. Maruti Suzuki claims the Alto has become the highest-selling car with over 45 lakh units sold in the past 23 years. The Alto brand has had various models in the entry-level hatchback segment. The first Alto was launched in the year 2000 and it started gaining traction from the year 2004.

The Alto line-up has also introduced features like electronic power steering, front power windows, Auto Gear Shift (AGS) option, Dual Airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), and factory-fitted CNG systems, in the entry-level hatchback market.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, expressed gratitude for achieving this significant milestone. He emphasized that the Alto has established a strong emotional connection with customers, gaining unwavering support and trust over the years. The achievement of 45 lakh customers is a testament to the brand's popularity and dominance in the market.

"The Alto has consistently raised the bar in the automotive industry, making it India's favorite car," said Srivastava. He also highlighted the potential for cars like the Alto, given the young demographic and rising income levels in India. He claimed that Maruti Suzuki will continue to build on the brand's legacy.

The Alto K10 is the newest member in the Alto family and Maruti Suzuki aims to amp up the styling, interior space, and comfort in the entry-level hatchback segment. The company continues to target young customers, first-time car buyers with the affordable price tag and high fuel-efficiency.

The Alto K10 gets K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. It has a turning radius of 4.5 meters, and it also offers smart connectivity features and SmartPlay Studio infotainment system.

