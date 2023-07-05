Invicto Launch: Maruti Suzuki launches its most expensive car in India starting at Rs 24.79 lakh

Maruti Suzuki launches the Invicto MPV at Rs 24.79 lakhs which is its most expensive offering in India till date. The new Invicto MPV is essentially a cross-badged variant of the Toyota Hycross that was launched late last year. The Invicto, however, is demanding a much higher premium for some added features.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Variants and Pricing

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto in a total of three variants and two seating configurations. The base is a 7-seater Zeta+ variant which is priced at Rs 24.79 lakh. The 8-seater version of Zeta+ is priced at Rs 24.84 lakh. The top model is Alpha+ which is a 7-seater and it is priced at a whopping Rs 28.42 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Mileage

The new Maruti Suzuki Invicto get an Intelligent Electric Hybrid system with a 2.0L engine coupled with an

e-CVT transmission. The car gets a self-charging Strong paired with Hybrid Dual Powertrain

System, combining an electric motor and a petrol engine. The hybrid system manages to deliver an exceptional fuel efficiency of 23.24km/l.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Safety Features

In terms of safety, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto gets NEXA Safety Shield which includes the following:

• 6 Airbags as standard (Front, Side and Curtain)

• Suzuki Connect with Advanced Features and

e-Call Func onality^

• Front and Rear Disc brakes

• Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold

• ABS with EBD

• Vehicle Stability Control with Hill Hold Assist

• 3-point ELR Seatbelts#

• ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Our entry into the premium three row UV segment with the launch of the INVICTO adds a new dimension to NEXA’s portfolio and to Maruti Suzuki as a brand. With its SUV-like character, our Annexure- "A" new INVICTO delivers a combination of premium design, intelligent packaging, and an abundance of safety features and innovation."

He further added, "With its revolutionary Intelligent Electric Hybrid System, INVICTO will further MSIL’s vision of a cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon neutral world. The INVICTO's impeccable craftsmanship and versatility will indeed set a new benchmark and further fortify NEXA's positioning."

