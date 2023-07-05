scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Auto
Invicto Launch: Maruti Suzuki launches its most expensive car in India starting at Rs 24.79 lakh

Feedback

Invicto Launch: Maruti Suzuki launches its most expensive car in India starting at Rs 24.79 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India in three variants and the prices go all the way to Rs 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom)

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Launched Maruti Suzuki Invicto Launched

Maruti Suzuki launches the Invicto MPV at Rs 24.79 lakhs which is its most expensive offering in India till date. The new Invicto MPV is essentially a cross-badged variant of the Toyota Hycross that was launched late last year. The Invicto, however, is demanding a much higher premium for some added features. 

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Variants and Pricing

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto in a total of three variants and two seating configurations. The base is a 7-seater Zeta+ variant which is priced at Rs 24.79 lakh. The 8-seater version of Zeta+ is priced at Rs 24.84 lakh. The top model is Alpha+ which is a 7-seater and it is priced at a whopping Rs 28.42 lakh.  

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Mileage

The new Maruti Suzuki Invicto get an Intelligent Electric Hybrid system with a 2.0L engine coupled with an 
e-CVT transmission. The car gets a self-charging Strong paired with Hybrid Dual Powertrain
System, combining an electric motor and a petrol engine.  The hybrid system manages to deliver an exceptional fuel efficiency of 23.24km/l. 

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Safety Features

In terms of safety, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto gets NEXA Safety Shield which includes the following: 
• 6 Airbags as standard (Front, Side and Curtain)
• Suzuki Connect with Advanced Features and 
 e-Call Func onality^
• Front and Rear Disc brakes 
• Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold
• ABS with EBD 
• Vehicle Stability Control with Hill Hold Assist
• 3-point ELR Seatbelts#
• ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Our entry into the premium three row UV segment with the launch of the INVICTO adds a new dimension to NEXA’s portfolio and to Maruti Suzuki as a brand. With its SUV-like character, our Annexure- "A" new INVICTO delivers a combination of premium design, intelligent packaging, and an abundance of safety features and innovation."

He further added, "With its revolutionary Intelligent Electric Hybrid System, INVICTO will further MSIL’s vision of a cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon neutral world. The INVICTO's impeccable craftsmanship and versatility will indeed set a new benchmark and further fortify NEXA's positioning."

Also read: Maruti Suzuki opens bookings of Innova Hycross rival Invicto with a token amount of Rs 25,000

Published on: Jul 05, 2023, 1:21 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement