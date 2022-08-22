iVOOMi Energy unveils new JeetX series e-scooters; claims driving range of up to 200 km

Homegrown electric two-wheeler manufacturer iVOOMi Energy, on Monday, unveiled an all-new e-scooter named ‘JeetX’ in India starting at Rs 99,999. iVOOMi claims that its JeetX is made in India, RTO registered and ARAI Certified high-speed e-scooter.

iVOOMi JeetX, which has been certified by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), has a top speed of 70 Kmph, it said in a public release. The company, with this unveiling, plans to offer two variations of this e-scooter: the JeetX and JeetX180.

iVOOMi JeetX delivers a range of over 100 kilometres per charge in Eco mode and around 90 kilometres in rider mode. The JeetX180, on the other hand, delivers more than 200 kilometres in eco mode and nearly 180 kilometres in sports mode.

Sunil Bansal, MD and co-founder, iVOOMi, during the launch of the iVOOMi JeetX e-scooter, said “We at iVOOMi constantly strive to cater to the consumers with our indigenised innovation, and the company has been in a stabilisation mode, putting its research and development forward to bring an EV best-fitted for Indian conditions. We believe that these extra-powered, homegrown e-scooters will help people overcome range anxiety and increase the reliability of EVs.”

iVOOMi’s e-scooter JeetX will go up against the likes of Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak, and TVS iQube Electric in India’s high-speed electric scooter segment. The new JeetX e-scooter will be available in four matte colour options - Scarlet Red, Ink Blue, Posh White and Space Grey.

The JeetX series will be available at the iVOOMi dealership for Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.4 lakh, depending on the variant and can be booked starting September 1, 2022. The standard JeetX variant would be available for delivery from the same date, while JeetX180 would be available by the end of September.

Moreover, the company is also offering free accessories worth Rs 3,000 to early bird customers till September 10, 2022, for its new JeetX series e-scooters.

In addition to this, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer also claims that its JeetX e-scooter will also have a dual removable battery setup as an accessory, enabling customers to upgrade their e-scooters with a dual battery configuration to extend the overall driving range.

The company also claims to become India’s first company to provide a dual removable battery setup on all its e-scooters as this setup can also be used with the iVOOMi existing high-speed model, the iVOOMi S1 and other low-speed variants to extend the range to all of its e-scooters.

The JeetX e-scooter comes equipped with features like ‘Easy Shift’ for ease of switching driving modes, reverse gear, disc brakes with Combi Braking System (CBS) and a touchless footrest that can be pulled out and pushed in without using hands. In addition to this, the iVOOMi JeetX’s battery also gets a 3-year warranty.