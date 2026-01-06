'No threat to Indian citizens': Iran's envoy reacts after MEA's travel advisory amid unrest

Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, on Tuesday said the situation in Iran is under control and there is no threat to Indian citizens or Indian interests in the country.

His remarks came a day after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a travel advisory asking Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran amid ongoing protests and a volatile situation in Tehran.

“In view of recent developments, Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice,” the MEA said.

Responding to concerns over the safety of Indians living in Iran, the Ambassador said public order is being maintained and diplomatic, economic and consular activities are functioning normally. “I would like to state with full confidence that there is no threat to Indian citizens, like those of other countries residing in Iran,” he said.

Unrest broke out in Tehran on December 28 following growing public anger over Iran’s prolonged economic crisis and has escalated into violent confrontations in recent days.

Fathali said Iran recognises peaceful protest and the expression of public demands as legal rights within its democratic system. He said Iranian leaders, including the President, have emphasised the importance of hearing people’s voices through lawful and civil channels.

However, he alleged that certain foreign media outlets and external actors have exaggerated developments and spread misleading narratives, which he said have fuelled tensions and pushed some protests towards violence.

“I would once again emphasise that a significant portion of what is being reported in some media outlets does not correspond to the realities on the ground and is largely the result of exaggeration, media-driven narratives and biased reporting,” he said.

Reacting to statements by US leaders expressing support for protesters, the Ambassador termed the remarks as interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

“Turning a domestic issue into an instrument of political pressure and media warfare is unacceptable and contrary to international law,” he said.

The MEA on Monday asked Indians to exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, and closely monitor updates from the Indian Embassy in Tehran through its website and social media handles.

The MEA also advised Indian nationals residing in Iran to ensure they are registered with the Indian Embassy. “Indian nationals living in Iran or residing are advised to register with the Indian Embassy, if not already done so,” the statement said.

(with inputs from ANI)