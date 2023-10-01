Jaguar Land Rover plans to roll out 8 EVs in India by 2030

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, has ambitious plans to introduce eight battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in India by 2030, as revealed by a senior company executive. Currently, the company offers just one electric model, the Jaguar I-Pace, in the Indian market.

In a conversation with PTI, JLR's Chief Commercial Officer, Lennard Hoornik, stated that the automaker will begin accepting orders for the Range Rover BEV for the Indian market next year, with deliveries scheduled to commence in 2025. Hoornik emphasised the company's commitment to introducing a minimum of eight BEVs in India by the end of the decade.

As part of its global sustainability goals, JLR aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2039. Hoornik underlined the strategic importance of the Indian market to JLR and commended India's progress in transitioning to electric mobility. He highlighted key factors such as government subsidies, the development of charging infrastructure, and the availability of high-quality electric vehicles as essential drivers for electric car adoption in India.

Hoornik also underlined the significance of subsidies in kickstarting the transformation toward electric cars and affordability as a critical factor in encouraging their adoption. He acknowledged that batteries, a crucial component of EVs, can be expensive, and early subsidies can help drive initial adoption.

Discussing JLR's roadmap for India, Hoornik mentioned plans to expand its popular Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender brands in the Indian market. The company intends to introduce new products and gradually transition towards electrification within these families.

JLR plans to develop individual growth strategies for its four brands: Jaguar, Range Rover, Discovery, and Defender, each catering to a specific audience and retail landscape. Hoornik highlighted the diverse nature of India and the unique role that each brand can play in the market.

The company has witnessed remarkable sales growth in India, with sales increasing by over 100% in the April-June period of the fiscal year. JLR is optimistic about its future prospects in India and aims to continue its positive momentum.

Hoornik highlighted the trust factor associated with JLR being part of the Tata Group, a diversified conglomerate with a strong reputation. He also expressed optimism about the growth potential of the luxury car market in India, citing factors such as a high GDP growth rate, a youthful population, and rapid road infrastructure development.

Tata Group's recent announcement of a £4 billion investment to establish a flagship battery factory in Bridgwater, England, to supply batteries to JLR and other manufacturers, aligns with JLR's electrification plans, including its Range Rover, Defender, Discovery, and Jaguar models. This gigafactory, one of the largest in Europe at 40GWh, marks Tata's first outside India and signifies a significant step towards the electrified future of JLR's vehicles.

