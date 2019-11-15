Jawa Perak launched in India at Rs 1.94 lakh; bookings open in January

After a year-long wait, Jawa Perak has been launched in India with a BS-VI compliant engine and a slightly higher price tag than announced earlier. The Perak will be available for bookings from January 1, 2020. Deliveries, however, will begin much later on April 2, 2020, similar to other Jawa motorcycles.

The first factory-made bobber motorcycle in India, the Perak was unveiled alongside the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two motorcycles last year on November 15. While the two retro-styled motorcycles were launched shortly after, which marked the revival of Jawa, the bobber Perak was put on hold. Speculations were that the Perak will come with a BS-VI powerhouse and a resultant hike in price, which have been proved true.

The introductory price for Jawa Perak is 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Bookings will begin on Jawa Motorcycles' official website from January 1 next year.

The Jawa Perak comes with a BS-VI compliant 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine, capable of producing 30hp of power and 31Nm of torque. It also happens to be more powerful than the motor on Jawa and Jawa Forty two, courtesy a larger bore. The engine is paired to a 6-speed transmission.

Style-wise, Perak is a bobber through and through. The motorcycle features a low and long stance with a tweaked chassis and swingarm. Keeping with the bobber aesthetics, the Jawa Perak has a floating single seat with the round break light under it. Moreover, the Perak features bar-end mirrors, chopped fenders, chopped exhaust pipe and a triangular tool box.

The front of Perak gets telescopic front forks for suspension, whereas the rear has a monoshock suspension. Both wheels get a single disc brake. Jawa Perak also gets dual-channel ABS.

