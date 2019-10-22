Italian superbike Benelli launches Imperiale 400 at Rs 1.69 lakh; to compete against Royal Enfield, Jawa

Italian superbike manufacturer Benelli Tuesday launched its most affordable motorcycle, the Imperiale 400 cruiser, in India. The bike is priced at Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom) rivaling the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Jawa in the segment. Benelli comes in three colours - silver, black and red.

The black and red coloured versions are priced Rs 10,000 higher than the silver variant. The bookings for Benelli Imperiale 400 are open across the company's dealerships in India as well as on its website. It can be booked for a token amount of Rs 4,000.

The bike is powered by a 374cc air-cooled BSIV engine capable of delivering a maximum power of 21PS at 5500rpm, the company said in a statement.

"We are betting big on the segment, with the launch of the Imperiale 400 and are confident of capturing a significant market share with a number of dealership launches set to take place, to ensure that our services and the Imperiale 400 is within reach for every rider out there," Benelli India Managing Director Vikas Jhabakh said commenting on the launch.

He further said the series of new introductions by the company in the last two months in the Indian market is a reflection of Benelli's commitment to India.

Apart from offering three-year unlimited kilometer warranty as standard, the company said Imperiale 400 is introduced with complimentary service for the first 2-years.

It has also introduced an annual maintenance contract for the Imperiale 400 for hassle-free customer experience, which can be availed after the completion of the first 2-years.

(With PTI inputs.)