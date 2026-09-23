AMPSTAR will offer power configurations ranging from 150 kW to 500 kW. Customers can choose between outright purchase, leasing, Battery as a Service (BaaS) and other ownership and operating models.

On the bus side, the company’s portfolio will span 7 metre to 18 metre buses for staff transportation, city, intercity and school mobility. Its truck range will begin with a 55-tonne tractor-trailer, with plans to add tippers and fixed-body dumpers in the coming months.

The vehicles will be manufactured at JSW Greentech’s 90-acre integrated EV facility at AURIC, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The plant has an annual capacity of 15,000 electric buses and trucks.

The facility will house India’s first pre-treatment and electro-deposition (PT-ED) process for bus manufacturing, a technology widely used in advanced automotive markets. It will also have an automated truck-cabin line and an integrated battery ecosystem.

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The vehicles have been engineered in-house for Indian operating conditions. JSW Greentech has developed the base logic, software and algorithms for the entire electric drivetrain, allowing it to tailor vehicles to specific customer requirements.

The vehicles will feature a double cooling battery system and a high-strength monocoque chassis built for India’s climate and road conditions.

At the launch, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal said the company sees electric commercial mobility as part of a larger shift in how India powers its transport.

“When we decided to enter electric commercial mobility, I saw it as an act of nation-building moving India's people and goods on power generated within India, rather than fuel sourced from outside,” he said.

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Jindal said the company’s focus would ultimately be on the economics of electric commercial vehicles.

“But for every customer to make bold choice of electric bus & truck, the economics have to make the case -not sentiment,” he said.

He said the impact could extend beyond the vehicles themselves, pointing to energy security, lower logistics costs and a stronger manufacturing ecosystem in India.

Parth Jindal, JSW Group, said the company’s research with customers and stakeholders showed that the barriers to electric vehicle adoption went beyond the vehicle itself.

“We spent months listening to customers and stakeholders, and one thing was clear, real barriers to adoption go well beyond the vehicle itself,” he said.

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This led JSW Greentech to build what it calls a full-stack commercial mobility solution covering the customer journey, including charging infrastructure, financing, operating solutions and after-sales support.

Parth Jindal said the AMPSTAR name was built around two ideas, “Amp”, from Ampere, the unit of electric current, and “Star”, representing aspiration, leadership and progress.

Sumit Mittal, CEO, JSW Greentech Limited, said the company was developing the vehicles in India “from the ground up”, including its own drivetrain and software.

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“Our range is built to cover the full spectrum,” he said, referring to the company’s bus and truck portfolio.

Mittal said the company would initially focus on the 55-tonne tractor-trailer, calling it “one of the most demanding vehicle architectures”, before expanding into other truck segments.

“India deserves world-class buses and trucks on its own roads, and AMPSTAR is how we deliver that,” he said.