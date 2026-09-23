Mahindra Thar OG launched at same ₹10.32 lakh starting price, gets more features

Under the skin, the Thar OG is based on Mahindra’s M_Glyde 4G platform. It gets a rear PENTALINK suspension with Watts Link, DAVINCI Damping with Frequency Dependent Damping, Electric Power Steering and additional NVH damping. The changes are aimed at improving the SUV’s on-road ride and refinement.

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The 4WD versions also get an Electronic Locking Differential, along with dedicated Mud, Sand and Snow Terrain Modes. Engine options include the G20 TGDi mStallion petrol, D22 mHawk diesel and D117 CRDe diesel. The petrol and D22 diesel engines develop up to 330 Nm of torque.

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Visually, the Thar OG gets a revised grille, LED headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, LED fog lamps and new R19 alloy wheels. Inside, there is Truffle Brown leatherette upholstery and a second-row armrest. Depending on the variant, equipment includes a 26.03 cm HD touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, a rear-view camera and front parking sensors.

The top ZXT variant gets six airbags, all-four disc brakes, tyre-pressure monitoring and front parking sensors. Prices for the Thar OG range from ₹10.32 lakh to ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the engine, transmission and drivetrain combination.

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The unchanged entry price is the main difference in the pricing strategy: while the Thar OG adds equipment and mechanical updates over the outgoing three-door model, its starting price remains at ₹10.32 lakh.