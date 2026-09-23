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Mahindra Thar OG launched at same ₹10.32 lakh starting price, gets more features

Mahindra Thar OG launched at same ₹10.32 lakh starting price, gets more features

Mahindra has also added new convenience and safety features, while retaining the three-door layout and the SUV’s core off-road positioning.

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Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 11:57 AM IST
Mahindra Thar OG launched at same ₹10.32 lakh starting price, gets more featuresVisually, the Thar OG gets a revised grille, LED headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, LED fog lamps and new R19 alloy wheels.

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the Thar OG, the successor to the three-door Thar introduced in 2020, at an introductory starting price of ₹10.32 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the same starting price as the outgoing model. Deliveries will begin from October 11, 2026, with the introductory prices applicable to deliveries until November 30.

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The Thar OG gets a number of updates across its variants, including changes to the suspension, steering, NVH insulation and off-road hardware. Mahindra has also added new convenience and safety features, while retaining the three-door layout and the SUV’s core off-road positioning.

Under the skin, the Thar OG is based on Mahindra’s M_Glyde 4G platform. It gets a rear PENTALINK suspension with Watts Link, DAVINCI Damping with Frequency Dependent Damping, Electric Power Steering and additional NVH damping. The changes are aimed at improving the SUV’s on-road ride and refinement.

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The 4WD versions also get an Electronic Locking Differential, along with dedicated Mud, Sand and Snow Terrain Modes. Engine options include the G20 TGDi mStallion petrol, D22 mHawk diesel and D117 CRDe diesel. The petrol and D22 diesel engines develop up to 330 Nm of torque.

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Visually, the Thar OG gets a revised grille, LED headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, LED fog lamps and new R19 alloy wheels. Inside, there is Truffle Brown leatherette upholstery and a second-row armrest. Depending on the variant, equipment includes a 26.03 cm HD touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, a rear-view camera and front parking sensors.

The top ZXT variant gets six airbags, all-four disc brakes, tyre-pressure monitoring and front parking sensors. Prices for the Thar OG range from ₹10.32 lakh to ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the engine, transmission and drivetrain combination.

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The unchanged entry price is the main difference in the pricing strategy: while the Thar OG adds equipment and mechanical updates over the outgoing three-door model, its starting price remains at ₹10.32 lakh.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani

Chetan Bhutani is a New Delhi-based economic policy journalist with ten years of experience in reporting and breaking stories about economic policy pertaining to India's infrastructure and financial sector, including highways, finance, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, and natural gas and currently works as an Associate Editor for Business Today TV. He is a journalist who works across multiple platforms and languages and offers in-depth coverage of the auto industry, regulations, new products, and reviews. Also, he has extensively reported about the actions taken by investigative authorities in relation to corporate and bank frauds as well as significant insolvency cases. Bhutani keeps a tight eye on all aspects of the government's public policies, from their creation to their implementation. In addition to his job, Chetan enjoys scheduling official appointments, travelling, going on road trips, playing cricket, and squash. Also, he is passionate about addressing climate change and road safety. He is a public policy enthusiast and has a master's degree in Public Administration.

Published on: Sep 23, 2026 11:57 AM IST
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