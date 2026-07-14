Kia Carens MPV crosses 3 lakh cumulative sales milestone

South Korean mass-premium carmaker Kia India on Tuesday said that its multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Carens has surpassed the milestone of 3 lakh cumulative sales in India.

The Kia Carens MPV comes with multiple powertrain options, offering customers the flexibility to choose from petrol, diesel and electric powertrains.

Advertisement

The Carens sales mix reflects changing customer preferences. Petrol variants account for 60%, followed by diesel with 30% and EV with 10% of cumulative sales.

Building on the success of the Carens, Kia expanded the lineup with the launch of the Carens Clavis and the Carens Clavis EV. The Carens Clavis offers a more premium family MPV with updated styling, additional technology, enhanced safety features and improved comfort, while the Carens Clavis EV brings an all-electric option to the range, combining practical electric mobility with the space, versatility and everyday usability expected from a family vehicle.

“This unique multi-powertrain strategy, complemented by regular feature enhancements and the democratisation of premium technologies across safety and connectivity and more, has enabled the Carens family to stay ahead of its competition,” the carmaker said in a statement.

Advertisement

Kia Carens comes in both 6-and 7-seater options. Top trims and both 6- and 7-seater configurations continue to gain traction, reflecting growing customer preference for feature-rich vehicles, the company said.

“The 300,000-unit milestone for the Carens underscores its position as a segment leader and a true gamechanger in the MPV space,” said Sunhack Park, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India.

Kia India currently has a presence in 407 cities through a network of 892 sales and service touchpoints across the country.

The Carens Clavis EV is available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations and offers two battery options: a 42 kWh pack with a claimed range of 404 km and a larger 51.4 kWh pack with a claimed range of 490 km. It is powered by either a 99 kW or 126 kW electric motor, both producing 255 Nm of torque, and supports DC fast charging that can replenish the battery from 10% to 80% in 39 minutes.