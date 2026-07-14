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Assam's debt surged 4.5-fold to ₹1.62 lakh crore in 10 years, government tells Assembly

Assam's debt surged 4.5-fold to ₹1.62 lakh crore in 10 years, government tells Assembly

As per the latest information from the Accountant General, the total debt of Assam stood at 1,61,761 crore as on March 31, 2025

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026 7:07 PM IST
Assam's debt surged 4.5-fold to ₹1.62 lakh crore in 10 years, government tells AssemblyAssam paid ₹9,467.75 crore in interest to various lenders during 2024-25

Assam's outstanding debt has risen more than 4.5 times over the last decade, reaching ₹1.62 lakh crore by the end of the 2024-25 fiscal, the state government informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a series of questions from Opposition MLAs, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said in a written reply that Assam's outstanding debt stood at ₹35,690 crore as of March 31, 2016, before the BJP came to power in the state.

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"As per the latest information from the Accountant General, the total debt of Assam stood at 1,61,761 crore as on March 31, 2025," Baruah said.

The finance minister said that ₹18,582 crore of the state's liabilities comprise interest-free loans with a 50-year tenure. "Therefore, Assam's total loans with interest are ₹1,43,179 crore," he told the House.

Interest Bill Nears ₹9,500 Crore

The state also incurred a substantial interest burden during the last financial year.

According to Baruah, Assam paid ₹9,467.75 crore in interest to various lenders during 2024-25.

The figures were shared in response to queries raised by Opposition legislators during the Assembly session.
 

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 14, 2026 7:07 PM IST
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