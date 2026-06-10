Kia Sonet sold in South Africa gets 1-star GNCAP safety rating

The Kia Sonet sold in South Africa has received just one-star safety rating for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection from Global NCAP.

The Sonet evaluated in the crash test was the India-made version exported to South Africa. The Kia Sonet sold in South Africa comes standard with driver and passenger frontal airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

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Meanwhile, the Sonet sold in India differs significantly from the model tested, offering six airbags. As a result, the 1-star Global NCAP score is not representative of the Indian-market SUV.

The crash test revealed several structural and safety shortcomings in the Sonet tested by Global NCAP. According to Global NCAP, the footwell area and bodyshell were rated unstable, indicating that the structure was not capable of withstanding additional crash loads.

The SUV's performance in the side-impact test also weighed on its score. While protection for the abdomen was assessed as adequate, poor protection offered to the driver's chest restricted the vehicle's adult occupant safety rating to just one star.

Global NCAP did not conduct the more stringent side-pole impact test because the tested vehicle was not equipped with side head-protection airbags as standard.

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For child occupant safety, the Sonet performed better in dynamic crash tests, with both child dummies receiving full protection. However, the overall child safety rating was reduced to three stars due to the absence of three-point seatbelts in all seating positions, the lack of a passenger airbag deactivation switch, and a low score for child restraint system (CRS) installation.

"It is unacceptable that global manufacturers continue to sell cars in Africa with safety standards they would never offer in markets like Europe. The Kia Sonet's one star result and the GWM Haval Jolion's two star result show how far the industry still has to go. Side head protection airbags should be standard on every new car, in every market. African motorists deserve the same life-saving protection as drivers in the rest of the world,” said Richard Woods, Chief Executive Officer of Global NCAP.