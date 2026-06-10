FAANG had its bite; Now the tech industry goes MANGOS

For decades, “FAANG” (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google) has been the ultimate acronym for big tech dominance. The term defined the cloud computing era in the 2010s, but now it's officially over. With rapid transformation in the digital and tech landscape, the industry is now being led by MANGOS, a new term that combines the world’s biggest tech giants.

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Tech giants like SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic are planning for record-breaking IPO, which might soon replace FAANG with MANGOS. But what exactly term mean, and which companies are poised to dominate the future of the tech industry?

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What is MANGOS, and why its trending?

MANGOS is the newly proposed acronym for big tech companies like Meta, Anthropic, Nvidia, Google, OpenAI, and SpaceX. The term is now going viral on social media platforms, mainly on X, with posts from developers named @krishdotdev and @lilscoot, with thousands of likes. But why is the term being popularised?

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Well, FAANG still holds the value, with Amazon and Netflix leading the online streaming space. On the other hand, Apple has been quite calculative with AI innovation, and has been delaying its efforts for over two years. Now, at WWDC 2026, the company finally seems to catch up with a new Apple Intelligence architecture and Siri AI. For years, these five companies represented the safest investment in tech while also retaining a prestigious reputation among engineering talent.

Now, there is a sweet shift to MANGOS as artificial intelligence (AI) goes mainstream across the industry. These companies are heavily driving the AI shift with AI agents, data centres, custom silicon, autonomous systems, and enterprise AI tools, shaping the next era of digital innovation. The technology is not only impacting workflows, but it is also impacting jobs, investment trends, and the competitive landscape.

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Nowadays, AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic are attracting massive investor interest and are reportedly exploring blockbuster IPOs that could be valued at approximately $1 trillion. In addition, SpaceX is in the league as it expands in the commercial space sector. Alongside these companies, Nvidia is also joining the race, and has now become the biggest and the world's most valuable company amid the growing AI chip demand. With the AI BOOM, FAANG's dominance is slowly fading.