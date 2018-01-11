Lamborghini Urus, fastest SUV in the world is here in India: Engine, top speed, price

Barely a month after its global launch, Lamborghini Urus has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 3 crore. Lamborghini claims the Urus will deliver supercar-like performance while maintaining the functionality of a SUV. This SUV by the Italian carmaker will join Huracan and Aventador in the company's Indian portfolio.

Considering India's recent fascination with sports utility vehicles, the Lambhorghini Urus seems to be at home here in the market. Despite being a five door car, it seems Lambhorghini has used their core DNA to design this car. The SUV propotions of the car do not bog it down in terms of speed.

Driving the Lamborghini Urus is a 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 engine with a displacement of 3,996cc. The engine is good for max power of 650hp @ 6000rpm and max torque of 850Nm @ 2250-4500rpm. The powerhouse is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Along comes a permanent four-wheel drive system with active torque vectoring and rear-wheel steering system.

Thanks to the turbo V8 motor, the Lamborghini Urus can reach a top speed of 305km/h despite having a curb weight of 2.2 tonnes. The Urus can reach 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds and 0-200km/h in 12.8 seconds, making it the fastest SUV in production.

Sufficient stopping power has been employed on the Lamborghini Urus to match the big engine. The front brakes are 440mm in diameter, the largest on any production car, whereas the rear brakes are 370mm in diameter. Both are made out of carbon ceramic, with the front featuring aluminium 10 piston brake callipers, and floating 6 piston brake callipers in the rear.

The Lamborghini Urus is based on the MLB EVo platform which has been seen on Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne, and Audi Q7. Aluminium has been used abundantly while making the car to keep its weight in check, considering it is over 5 meters in length and more than two meters in width.

The fuel tank on Lamborghini Urus can haul 75-litre of fuel, which goes up to 85-litre when on reserve. The car can run 100km on 12.7 litres of fuel and has been equipped with the cylinder deactivation technique. The feature deactivates half a bank of cylinders while driving in urban conditions to enhance fuel efficiency.

For getting the desired driving experience, the Urus comes with a host of driving modes to choose from. Drivers can select from the usual array of Strada, Sports, and Ursa, as well as Neve, Terra, Sabbia for off-road conditions, as well as a fully customisable Ego mode.

The interiors have been kept true to the Lamborghini DNA, with the iconic Y-shaped dashboard seen on other cars from the Italian supercar manufacturer, and hexagonal elements. The fighter jet style start button is seen inside the Lambirghini Urus too. The central console sports three TFT screens: one for the instruments, one for infotainment and one for comfort functions including virtual keyboard functions with handwriting recognition. The company offers varied customisations with the interiors using a variety of colours and materials.