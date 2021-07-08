Land Rover Defender 90 goes on sale in India: Check out price, other details

Jaguar Land Rover India announced on Thursday that sales of Defender 90 have begun in India, following a successful launch of Defender 110. Prices of Land Rover Defender 90 start from Rs 76.57 lakh, ex-showroom in India.

Commenting on the launch of the Defender 90, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, "Demand for Defender 110 continues to be strong and introduction of Defender 90 will further enhance the appeal of Defender and the Land Rover brand."

"We are extremely excited to introduce the epitome of iconic Land Rover design, the Defender 90. It is the toughest and most capable Land Rover ever made and provides new age connectivity with unstoppable off-road performance," he added.

Land Rover Defender 90 Powertrains

Land Rover Defender 90 is available in three powertrain options, 2.0 l petrol delivering power of 221 kW and torque of 400 Nm, 3.0 l petrol delivering power of 294 kW and torque of 550 Nm and 3.0 l diesel delivering power of 221 kW and torque of 650 Nm.

Land Rover Defender 90 Interior

The Defender 90 offers six-seat practicality which can be attributed to the vehicle's innovative front central jump seat, according to the Jaguar Land Rover. It features a Land Rover's Pivi infotainment system with an intuitive interface. The system has its own backup battery for always-on responses. "Advanced software-overthe-air updates also ensure customers benefit from the latest software at all times, wherever they are in the world," noted a Jaguar Land Rover press release.

The configurable Terrain Response allows drivers to fine-tune the set-up of the vehicle to better suit precise off-road conditions. The Terrain Response 2 system also includes a new Wade programme to provide the "ultimate reassurance when driving through water by optimizing all of the vehicle systems accordingly".

Land Rover Defender 90 Packs

The New Defender 90 is available in several models including Defender, X-Dynamic and Defender X. Furthermore, Defender and X-Dynamic will come with S, SE and HSE Specification Packs.

Customers will be able to personalize their vehicle with four Accessory Packs, the Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban Packs. According to Jaguar Land Rover, Defender 90 offers more personalisation than any previous land rover.

