‘Long held dream’, says Anand Mahindra as Formula E set to take place in Hyderabad

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra has thanked the Telangana government as the upcoming Formula E racing event is set to be held in Hyderabad. He also said that this was a “long held dream” to race cars on the home ground.
“We were one of the founding teams in Formula E and a long-held dream of Mahindra Racing has been to race our cars on home ground, cheered on by a home crowd. Thank you for taking a huge step towards making that dream a reality! We can’t wait…” Mahindra tweeted.
The Mumbai-based business mogul had retweeted a tweet by Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Industry and Commerce KT Rama Rao. “Fastest growing motor sport on the planet Formula E comes to Happening Hyderabad. I strongly believe that this will usher in an electric growth in EVs, new decarbonised sustainable future and make Telangana an ideal EV hub,” the minister tweeted.
Formula E co-founder and Chief Championship Officer Alberto Longo said, “We welcome Hyderabad and the State of Telangana’s interest in hosting a round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. With this Letter of Intent we can further explore the exciting potential of returning elite motorsport to India. Mahindra Racing has been a part of Formula E since our very first race and I encourage you all to tune in to our Star Sports and show your support for the team in the opening rounds of Season 8 on 28 and 29 January.”
