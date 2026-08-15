Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ launched with BaaS price starting at ₹11.45 lakh; deliveries from August 26

The Formula E Freedom Edition starts at ₹24.45 lakh for the FE and goes up to ₹26.95 lakh for the FE FOUR. All prices exclude the wall charger and installation costs.

The BE 6 SPORTEQ is offered in eight variants and 12 colour options. The range adds new technology, cockpit and personalisation features to the BE 6.

From the TWO variant onwards, the BE 6 SPORTEQ gets a three-screen, coast-to-coast digital cockpit. Customers can also opt for the Formula E Freedom Edition, which retains the original two-screen cockpit and signature halo design.

A key addition is Mahindra’s six TEQ Suites, powered by its MAIA (Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture) platform. The suite includes TEQ Talk, built with Google Gemini and supported by 17 specialised AI agents. It enables natural-language interaction across more than 100 vehicle functions and 48 apps, including navigation, music, news and vehicle controls.

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Other features include TEQ Play, with karaoke, in-car gaming, private audio, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos; TEQ Drive, which adds Custom Drive Mode, Drift Mode, Tribe Drive and Revive; and TEQ Me, which offers automatic user-profile detection. TEQ Secure includes Secure360 Pro with live view and audio relay, intrusion alerts, and digital key support across iPhone, Apple

Watch, Android and Samsung devices, as well as NFC key cards. The BE 6 SPORTEQ also gets personalised tailgate messaging.

Mahindra has positioned the BE 6 SPORTEQ Launch Edition at the top of the range. It features a Graphite Storm exterior and a full Racing Tan leatherette interior.

The Formula E Freedom Edition takes a more performance-focused approach, drawing inspiration from Mahindra Racing's Formula E programme. It gets the original BE 6 headlamp design, tricolour accents, Satin colour finishes including Rosso Impulso, and a Black and Firestorm Orange interior. It also features the two-screen cockpit and halo design. An Acceleration Boost function enables a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 6.44 seconds.

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As an SDV, the BE 6 SPORTEQ's new software and technology features are also planned for existing BE 6, XEV 9e and XEV 9S owners through OTA updates. The rollout will begin in phases from January 2027, with feature availability varying by model and variant.

The BE 6 SPORTEQ is available with 59kWh, 70kWh and 79kWh battery options. Prices range from ₹11.45 lakh to ₹26.95 lakh, depending on the variant and battery configuration. The BaaS price applies to the 59kWh ONE and TWO variants, with battery usage charged at ₹3.75 per km based on 60km of daily usage. Wall charger and installation costs are excluded.

“Electric mobility is entering a new phase. Customers no longer judge an EV simply by its range or acceleration. They expect it to become more intelligent, more personal and more capable throughout its lifetime. SPORTEQ reflects that shift,” said Velusamy R, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra and Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd.

“As the BE 6 is software-defined, it has the ability to keep evolving long after customers take delivery,” he adds.

