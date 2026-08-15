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Reliance Digital D.I.S.C.O. sale: Get discounts on smartphones, TVs, laptops and more

Reliance Digital D.I.S.C.O. sale: Get discounts on smartphones, TVs, laptops and more

Reliance Digital’s D.I.S.C.O. sale brings discounts, exchange bonuses and payment offers on smartphones, laptops, TVs and home appliances, giving shoppers multiple ways to save before August 16.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 15, 2026 11:00 AM IST
Reliance Digital D.I.S.C.O. sale: Get discounts on smartphones, TVs, laptops and moreReliance Digital D.I.S.C.O. sale offers discounts on smartphones, laptops, TVs and more.

If you have been planning to upgrade your smartphone, laptop, TV or home appliances, Reliance Digital has rolled out a fresh set of offers across product categories. Reliance Digital has launched D.I.S.C.O. (Digital India Sale Crazy Offers), a refreshed version of its Digital India Sale, with deals available until August 16.

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What you can get during the sale

The sale is running across Reliance Digital stores, RelianceDigital.in and MyJio Stores. You can get enhanced exchange values on old products, exchange bonuses of up to ₹15,000 on select electronics and discounts of up to ₹30,000 through bank cards, paper finance and UPI.

Must Read: ‘India is not price sensitive, India is value sensitive’: Google India MD Mitul Shah said on Pixel 11 price hike

There is also a flat 50% discount on the second product on select purchases, along with a complimentary one-year extended warranty during the sale.

Smartphone offers

If you are looking for a new phone, options start at ₹10,999 for 4G smartphones and ₹13,999 for 5G models. Premium smartphones, including iPhones and foldables, are also available for customers with higher budgets.

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You can get up to 30 months of No Cost EMI and exchange bonuses of up to ₹10,000 on select smartphones. Accessories such as earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, wearables and mobile accessories are also eligible for up to 10% off on UPI payments.

Offers on TVs and home appliances

For your home, 65-inch 4K UHD Google TVs start at ₹39,990. Side-by-side refrigerators also start at ₹39,990 and come with freebies worth up to ₹12,000 and exchange benefits of up to ₹15,000.

Must Read: AI may reshape Indian jobs, but physical work could offer some protection, Goldman Sachs says

If you are looking for a washer-dryer, prices start at ₹55,990, with freebies worth up to ₹18,000.

Laptop deals

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Laptop buyers can find models starting at ₹39,999, along with exchange benefits of up to ₹5,000. The offer also includes a free 1+2-year extended warranty on eligible laptops.

The D.I.S.C.O. sale runs until August 16, giving you a limited window to use the available exchange, bank and payment offers across Reliance Digital's online and offline stores.

Where to shop

The D.I.S.C.O. sale is available at Reliance Digital stores, RelianceDigital.in and MyJio Stores. You can choose between online and in-store purchases depending on the product and offer you want to use.

Reliance Digital operates across 800+ cities, with more than 620 large-format stores and 900+ MyJio Stores. The retailer also provides after-sales support through Reliance resQ, its electronics service arm.

Do check the applicable terms and conditions before completing your purchase, as offers vary by product and payment method.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 15, 2026 11:00 AM IST
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