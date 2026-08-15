Relief for poor, middle class: On Independence Day 2026, PM Modi announces free online coaching for competitive exams

Speaking from the Red Fort, PM Modi said the rising dependence on private coaching has created a financial burden for families, particularly those from poor and middle-class backgrounds. “Coaching classes burden the poor and the middle class. We will provide free online coaching for various exams,” Modi said during his Independence Day speech.

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The initiative is aimed at providing young aspirants with access to exam preparation without the high costs associated with private coaching. It could also help students who live in places where specialised coaching facilities are not easily available. The Prime Minister's announcement comes at a time when preparation for competitive examinations often involves significant expenses on coaching, study material, travel and accommodation.

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Focus on India's youth

PM Modi linked the initiative to his broader vision of placing India's youth at the heart of the country's development journey.

“When I speak of a developed India, when I speak of propelling the nation forward at a rapid pace, the greatest beneficiary and the greatest enabler of this vision is the youth of my country, the youthful energy of my nation,” Modi said.

He further said that the goal of building a developed India must be connected with the aspirations of young Indians.

“The greatest beneficiary of a developed India is also the youth of my country. Therefore, we must advance the goal of a developed India by linking it with our youth,” he said.

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AI Training for one crore youth

The free coaching announcement was accompanied by another major youth-focused initiative. PM Modi announced that one crore young people will be trained in artificial intelligence through specialised skilling programmes over the next year.

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Highlighting the growing importance of emerging technologies, Modi said, “This is the era of robotics, AI, quantum technology, space and data centres. Emerging technologies are presenting new challenges, and we must become a global hub of innovation.” The two announcements underline the government's emphasis on combining access to education with future-ready skills as India seeks to expand employment and opportunities for its young population.

Part Of Viksit Bharat Vision

The Prime Minister also reiterated his target of making India a developed nation by 2047. He said the country had set itself a major goal and that India's youth would be among its biggest beneficiaries and contributors. “Viksit Bharat will be realised in 2047,” Modi said, urging citizens to work with determination towards the goal.