Mahindra Bolero 2020 details revealed; check out design, features of BS6 model

With the approaching deadline to adopt BS6 emission norms by April 1, many automakers have already converted most of their products to fit with the new norms. Mahindra also had to make changes to its cars in compliance with the BS6 norms. The BS6 model that Mahindra is planning to put on the road is the new Bolero 2020 which is expected to go on sale soon, according to NDTV.

According to the news website, spy images of the new Bolero recently surfaced online, offering a clear look at the design and features. As per the pictures that surfaced online, it looks like the Bolero has not been just been given the BS6 engine, but multiple cosmetic updates have also been made to the Bolero 2020. These cosmetic updates have been centered around the design of the new Bolero 2020.

Mahindra Bolero 2020 Design

The Mahindra Bolero 2020 has got a revised grille, a slightly tweaked hood and a cluster design for the headlights. The headlights are till halogen units but a partition integrating beam light has been added to the headlights. The headlights will also have a hazard light and a parking light.

The design of the front bumper has been completely changed by Mahindra for the Bolero 2020. The bumper now incorporates a new air dam and has fog lamp housing. Limited changes have been made to the back of the car, tweaked tail lamps and a handle for the boot door have been added to the Mahindra Bolero 2020. Inside the car, the design of the digital interface is similar to the old model of the Mahindra Bolero.

Mahindra Bolero 2020 Engine

The engine of the Mahindra Bolero 2020 is expected to get a BS6 normms compliant version of the old 1.5 litre, three-cylinder engine. This engine was previously seen in the Mahindra Bolero Power Plus. The engine comes with a five-speed manual gearbox that can put out 70 bhp and 196 Nm of torque at peak performance.

The Mahindra Bolero 2020 is also expected to comply with the upcoming road safety norms. As per the norms, it will be equipped with features like dual airbags, a high-speed alert system, seat-belt reminders, and a rear parking assistance system.

According to Mahindra and Mahindra Group, the old Bolero is one of their best selling models. Last year, the Bolero had sold 69,656 units and in the first two months of 2020 Mahindra has sold over 5,000 units of the Bolero.

Mahindra Bolero 2020 Expected Price

According to reports, the BS6 compliant model of the Mahindra Bolero will be priced at a premium of Rs 60,000 over the current model of the Bolero. The current model has been priced between Rs 7.61 lakh and Rs 8.99 lakh depending on the variant.

