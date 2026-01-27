Adani Green Energy shares in focus today; here's why

Shares of Adani Green Energy are in news today after the firm said its subsidiary Adani Green Energy Twenty Six A Limited (AGE26AL) has operationalised solar power project of 50 MW at Khavda, Gujarat. Adani Green Energy stock ended at Rs 772.10, down 14.63% on Friday. Market cap of Adani Green Energy stood at Rs 1.27 lakh crore. The Adani Green Energy stock has fallen 17% in a week and lost 25% this year.

The large cap stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1179.20 on September 23, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 758 on March 3, 2025.

The Adani Group firm said with commissioning of this plant, AGEL’s total operational renewable generation capacity has risen to 17,287.2 MW.

"Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 10.49 a.m. on January 25, 2026 to operationalize this plant and commence power generation from January 25, 2026," said Adani Green.

During its Q3 earnings, Adani Green's net profit crashed 99% to Rs 5 crore against Rs 474 crore in the December 2024 quarter. However, total income in Q3 rose to Rs 2837 crore against Rs 1993 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose 11.9% to Rs 2618 crore in Q3 against Rs 2072 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA rose 19.2% to Rs 2241 crore.

Earnings per share (EPS) in Q3 fell to Rs 0.38 in negative against Rs 2.92 in the year ago quarter.