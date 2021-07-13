Mahindra launches Bolero Neo at Rs 8.48 lakh; check out features, design, other specifications

Homegrown vehicle manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday launched the new ‘Bolero Neo’ starting at Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The company claims the new Bolero 'will cater to the evolving customers looking for an SUV that is tough and authentic yet modern and trendy'.

Veejay Nakra, chief executive officer, Automotive Division, M&M, said, “The Bolero Neo combines the new age customer’s affinity towards tough, powerful, go-anywhere capable SUVs with their persona and aspirations for a modern and trendy SUV."

The new Bolero will be available at all Mahindra dealerships across India from today. The existing Bolero variant will also continue to sell along with the Bolero Neo in the domestic market.

"The design, performance, and engineering enhancements in the new Bolero Neo make it a modern, unmissable and authentic SUV for the bold and fearless Young India. The addition of Bolero Neo to our brand portfolio will help us retain Bolero amongst the top 10 selling SUVs in the country,” Nakra added.

In order to change the fortune of its slow-selling sub-four-meter TUV300, Mahindra has now replaced the erstwhile SUV with the new Bolero Neo. Bolero is one of Mahindra's most successful products, and has been their bread and butter product for a long time.

Interior features

On the inside, the Bolero Neo gets a completely new instrument cluster, along with a new MID screen. Other updates to the interior are -- new beige fabric upholstery, tilt-adjustable power steering wheel, and armrest for the second-row seats.

Other features of the SUV are a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted audio controls, air conditioning with eco mode, cruise control, height-adjustable driver’s seat and electronically adjustable ORVMs.

In terms of safety, the Bolero Neo features ABS, EBD and CBC, dual front airbags, reversing parking sensors, and optional ISOFIX mounts.

Exterior styling

The new Bolero Neo gets a fresh look from the front and comes with re-profiled headlights with the LED DRLs. It also gets a re-designed front bumper with new fog lamps and features Mahindra’s new six-slat chrome grilled design.

The Bolero Neo also draws some of its design cues from the standard Bolero -- like a clam-shell bonnet, marginally flared wheel arches among others. The revamped SUV also gets dual five-spoke alloy wheels finished in silver, while the roof rails from the TUV300 have incidentally been given a miss.

The new Bolero Neo will offer a spacious 7-seater configuration and will be available in three variants (N4- base, N8-mid, N10- top) and seven colour options -- Rocky Beige, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White, Napoli Black and Royal Gold.

Powertrain

The new Bolero Neo's powertrain remains similar to the TUV300, and is powered by the same 1.5-litre three-cylinder diesel engine, which is updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms. This engine produces 100 hp and 260 Nm torque, and is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Just as the TUV300, the Mahindra Bolero Neo features engine start-stop technology that helps save fuel. It also comes with a dedicated Eco drive mode for maximising fuel efficiency.

