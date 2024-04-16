scorecardresearch
Business Today
Mahindra launches Bolero Neo SUV at Rs 11.39 lakh; check features, other details

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has launched a new model in its SUV lineup, the Bolero Neo+, starting at ₹ 11.39 Lakh. This vehicle, primarily aimed at large families and commercial sectors like tourism and corporate transport, seats up to 9 passengers including the driver. Here's a concise breakdown of what this new offering includes:

Variants and Pricing: The Bolero Neo+ is available in two variants, the P4 and the premium P10, priced at Rs 11.39 lakh and Rs 12.49 lakh respectively (all prices ex-showroom).

Engine and Performance: It features a 2.2 litre mHawk diesel engine with micro-hybrid technology for better fuel efficiency. The SUV is paired with a 6-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel-drive setup.

Design and Features: The Bolero Neo+ showcases a signature rugged design, featuring an X-shaped front grille with chrome inserts and an X-shaped spare wheel cover, enhancing its bold SUV aesthetics. The interiors are crafted with premium Italian fabrics, featuring a 22.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB, and Aux connectivity. It also offers practical features like electrically adjustable ORVMs and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

Safety Features: Safety is a priority with the inclusion of ABS with EBD, dual airbags, ISOFIX mounts for child seats, an engine immobilizer, and automatic door locks. 

Published on: Apr 16, 2024, 1:33 PM IST
