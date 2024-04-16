scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Anand Mahindra has decided not to buy bicycles for his grandkids, here’s why

Feedback

Anand Mahindra has decided not to buy bicycles for his grandkids, here’s why

Children quickly outgrow their bicycles, leading to a significant number of these items ending up in dumps. Anand Mahindra has highlighted a startup that solves this problem in a creative way

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Anand Mahindra Anand Mahindra

In a recent tweet, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, shared a video about a new startup called Gro Club. This innovative company offers a bicycle-subscription service specifically designed for children.

Children quickly outgrow their bicycles, leading to a significant number of these items ending up in dumps. Gro Club, founded by two fathers who recognized this issue, aims to combat this wastage problem by introducing a subscription service for children’s bicycles.

Related Articles

In his tweet, Mahindra applauded the entrepreneurs behind Gro Club, stating, “Very often, a good business idea is a meeting of the heart & the head. I applaud these entrepreneurs. One startup at a time, the planet will heal… The next time my grandchildren visit us, I will RENT them bicycles…”

This statement from the Mahindra and Mahindra chairman is particularly impactful considering that India is the second-largest manufacturer of bicycles in the world, second only to China. The subscription service offered by Gro Club is priced at a reasonable Rs 250 per month, making it an affordable and sustainable option for many families. 

The startup offers a wide range of bicycles for various age groups including cycles for up to 12+ years old kids. The renter can order the bike online and get it delivered to their doorstep. The company claims to deliver a brand-new bicycle every time a user orders one. Once the child outgrows their bicycle, they simply return it and provide a brand new, larger one.

The brand doesn't waste the returned bicycles they rather go through a process of regeneration where the frame is reused to create a brand new bicycle.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Apr 16, 2024, 1:00 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement