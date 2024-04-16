Anand Mahindra has decided not to buy bicycles for his grandkids, here’s why

In a recent tweet, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, shared a video about a new startup called Gro Club. This innovative company offers a bicycle-subscription service specifically designed for children.

Children quickly outgrow their bicycles, leading to a significant number of these items ending up in dumps. Gro Club, founded by two fathers who recognized this issue, aims to combat this wastage problem by introducing a subscription service for children’s bicycles.

In his tweet, Mahindra applauded the entrepreneurs behind Gro Club, stating, “Very often, a good business idea is a meeting of the heart & the head. I applaud these entrepreneurs. One startup at a time, the planet will heal… The next time my grandchildren visit us, I will RENT them bicycles…”

pic.twitter.com/u0wacxfPlv — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 16, 2024

This statement from the Mahindra and Mahindra chairman is particularly impactful considering that India is the second-largest manufacturer of bicycles in the world, second only to China. The subscription service offered by Gro Club is priced at a reasonable Rs 250 per month, making it an affordable and sustainable option for many families.

The startup offers a wide range of bicycles for various age groups including cycles for up to 12+ years old kids. The renter can order the bike online and get it delivered to their doorstep. The company claims to deliver a brand-new bicycle every time a user orders one. Once the child outgrows their bicycle, they simply return it and provide a brand new, larger one.

The brand doesn't waste the returned bicycles they rather go through a process of regeneration where the frame is reused to create a brand new bicycle.