Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Total Energies sign MoU to set up EV charging infra across India

SUV and EV manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra has tied up with Adani Total Energies E-Mobility (ATEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Total Gas in a bid to build electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country. The auto major and Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Ltd (ATEL) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard, which is in India’s ambitious climate action goals.

The MoU sets a roadmap for the creation of an expansive EV charging infrastructure across the country. Moreover, the partnership will also entail rolling out e-mobility solutions to provide seamless access to the charging network for the customers covering discovery, availability, navigation, and transactions. With this association, Mahindra XUV400 customers will now have access to more than 1,100 chargers on the Bluesense+ app, significantly enhancing the convenience and reach of electric vehicle charging for Mahindra EV owners.

With this association, electric vehicle XUV400 customers will now have access to more than 1,100 chargers, the company said.

"This alliance is a cornerstone in enhancing the EV charging infrastructure, ensuring our customers enjoy seamless access to charging network and digital integration for an unparalleled EV experience," M&M President - Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.

In line with the commitment to enhance customer experience with partner network, the company is actively onboarding multiple partners to broaden the EV ecosystem, driving the adoption of electric vehicles, he added.

Adani Total Gas Executive Director & CEO Suresh P Manglani said the collaboration with M&M for the charging infrastructure will bolster the confidence of customers to embrace EV technology as part of the energy transition.

"Together, such steps will help reduce carbon emissions, and help India meet its climate action goals," he added.

In December 2023, Tata Power EV Charging Solutions signed an agreement with India Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to install more than 500 fast and ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging points across India. Tata Power will install EV charging points across multiple IOCL retail outlets.

The companies said the EV charging points will be installed in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kochi, as well as across major highways such as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Salem-Kochi Highway, Guntur-Chennai Highway and the Golden Quadrilateral.

Tata Power has emerged as a leader in the electric vehicle charging domain as of now, with a substantial market share of nearly 60 per cent. Their expansive nationwide network, reaching more than 420 cities, offers a comprehensive array of charging solutions, including over 62,000 home chargers, 4,900 public and semi-public charging points, and 430 bus charging stations.

The Petroleum and natural gas ministry data showed that oil companies are increasingly offering EV charging facilities at more than 15,000 petrol pumps across India. The data highlighted the number of pumps with charging facilities has more than doubled from 6,700 in March 2023. The EV charging stations are now offered by Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum. These three companies account for 95% of the pumps with chargers, with the private sector accounting for the balance. Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy accounts for most private sector pumps with EV chargers.