Mahindra & Mahindra sells over 28,000 vehicles in Sept, exports up by 61%

Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Friday announced that it sold 28,112 vehicles in September 2021. This includes passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and the company's exports, the company said in a statement.

In the utility vehicles (UV) segment, the company sold 12,863 vehicles in September 2021, which was 12 per cent lesser than September 2020 where it sold 14,663 units. In terms of cars and vans, the company saw a jump of 40 per cent in sales with 271 vehicles hitting the roads in September as compared to 194 in the same period, last year.

Sales in the passenger vehicles segment that takes in account UVs, cars and vans declined by 12 per cent year-on-year. The company sold 13,134 units last month as compared to 14,857 last September.

"The challenges around the supply of semiconductors continues to pose difficulties for the auto industry globally. We have taken several steps to mitigate the effect and are working towards managing the situation as best as possible," said Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra.

Mahindra & Mahindra saw a sharp decline in the Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) segment. The LCV segment under 2T and the one between 2 and 3.5 T, respectively, saw a 54 per cent and 52 per cent dip in sales.

However, the LCV greater than 3.5t and Medium And Heavy Commercial Vehicle (MHCV) together saw sales go up by 107 per cent. This segment sold 331 units in September 2020, which more than doubled to 684 last month. The company saw the highest sales growth in the three-wheelers section that registered a whopping 408 per cent growth.

The segment also includes electric three-wheelers sold 2,981 units in September as compared to just 587 last September.

In terms of exports, the automaker saw a 61 per cent growth year-on-year. The company's exports went up from 1,569 in September 2020 to 2,529 last month.

"We have maintained our growth momentum in exports with a 61 per cent increase. This month, we launched the all-new FURIO 7 range of LCV trucks, with unprecedented customer value of double guarantees, which has received a very positive response from the market," added Nakra.

Edited by Akashdeep Baruah

