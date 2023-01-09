Mahindra Thar RWD introduced at Rs 9.99 lakh; check features, details

Mahindra has launched a new range of its popular offering, Thar, starting at Rs 9.99 lakh. The new range includes Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) variants in two engine options and enhanced capability in the Four Wheel Drive variants. It is offering an introductory price on the first 10,000 RWD bookings. Deliveries of RWD variants will begin from January 14.

The diesel variants of the RWD range are powered by an all-new D117 CRDe engine that produces 117 BHP and 300 Nm torque (87.2 kW@3500 rpm) with manual transmission. The mStallion 150 TGDi engine, producing 150 BHP and 320 Nm torque (112 kW@5000 rpm) with automatic transmission, powers the gasoline variant.

The 4WD variant comes with an advanced electronic brake-locking differential that kicks in more aggressively. It will allow off-road enthusiasts to tackle low traction situations with ease. Those who prefer the mechanical locking differential, this will be available as an option on the LX Diesel 4WD variants. The 4WD powertrain line-up remains unchanged – it is powered by the 2.0L mStallion 150 TGDi petrol engine producing 150 bhp of power and 320 Nm of torque and the 2.2L mHawk 130 diesel engine producing 130 bhp of power and 300 Nm of torque. These engines are offered with a choice of 6-speed manual transmission of 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The new Thar range comes in two colours – Blazing Bronze and Everest White. New accessory packs for both interior and exterior styline are offered in four designs.

Mahindra has added front and rear armrest with storage to improve drive comfort of the Thar. Rear armrests will have cup-holders and USB charging ports.

Here’s how the new range of Thar is priced:

AX (O) RWD – Diesel MT – Hard Top: Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom

LX RWD – Diesel MT – Hard Top: Rs 10.99 lakh, ex-showroom

LX RWD – Petrol AT – Hard Top: Rs 13.49 lakh, ex-showroom

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “By offering the new RWD variants, we have made it much more accessible to those who wanted to live the ‘Thar life’, while our additions on the 4WD variant has been designed to please the true off-roaders. We are confident the new range of the Thar will further spark the thrill to explore the impossible and add new enthusiasts to the Thar lifestyle.”

