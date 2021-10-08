Mahindra XUV700 second batch bookings open today: Things you need to know

Automaker Mahindra has announced that bookings for the second batch of its latest SUV offering XUV700 have opened today. Customers can book the Mahindra SUV either via dealerships or the official Mahindra website. The Mumbai-based automaker has revised the prices for the next bookings given the record number of bookings for the first batch of the SUV. As per the revised price list, Mahindra XUV700 is priced between Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 22.99 lakh. The Mahindra XUV700 is available in five variants – MX, AX3, AX5, AX7, and AX7 Luxury in five and seven-seater options.

MAHINDRA XUV700 PRICES (EX-SHOWROOM PRICES, ALL OVER INDIA)

This SUV is available in petrol and diesel variants and five-seater and seven-seater models. It comes with an all-wheel drive option along with manual and automatic transmission. While the turbocharged mHawk diesel engine generates 185PS of power, it can churn out a torque of 420Nm for the manual variant and 450Nm for the automatic variant. The mStallion gasoline engine, on the other hand, has a power of 200PS and a torque of 380Nm.

The all-new Mahindra SUV clocked 25,000 vehicle bookings in 57 minutes for the first batch on October 7 despite the bumpy online experience.

“We opened bookings at 10am this morning. We are humbled and grateful for the response, in fact thrilled that we have received 25,000 XUV700 bookings in a record time of 57 minutes from its commencement. This constitutes up to six months of production depending on the variant at the committed launch prices. While we had anticipated the traffic and prepared our system with added server capacity, the overwhelming response could have regrettable led to a slow user experience for some of our customers,” M&M Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra said on the blockbuster bookings for the first batch.

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra also tweeted on this development and said that the Mahindra Group recognises the responsibility on their shoulders after such a blockbuster response to the first round of bookings. “25,000 vehicles booked in 57 minutes. Even though the user experience online was slow since the traffic was overwhelming. (Despite adding server capacity in anticipation!). We are humbled… and we recognise the consumer trust this indicates and the responsibility upon our shoulders,” Mahindra tweeted.

25,000 vehicles booked in 57 minutes. Even though the user experience online was slow since the traffic was overwhelming. (Despite adding server capacity in anticipation!)

We are humbled.. & we recognise the consumer trust this indicates & the responsibility upon our shoulders. https://t.co/U7AhgIT8AW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 7, 2021

