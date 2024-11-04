Maruti Suzuki begins pre-bookings for fourth-gen Dzire sedan with an all new design; check new teaser

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has commenced pre-bookings for the fourth-generation Dzire sedan. The Dzire, a popular compact sedan in India, is set to captivate buyers with its modern design, enhanced features, and competitive price-to-value ratio.

The announcement of the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire also comes with a teaser for the new vehicle. Looknig at the image, it is clear that the new Dzire is opting for a completely new front face which is much more squared off, compared to all the previous versions. The LED and DRLs are also unlike what was found in the car's predecessors.

Related Articles

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Sales at MSIL, stated that the new Dzire offers "modern design, superior comfort, and advanced technology," aligning with the changing preferences of customers. Since its introduction in 2008, the Dzire has achieved widespread acclaim, with over 2.7 million units sold across India.

In the beginning, in 2008, Dzire resembled the Swift in a lot of ways, barring the boot. However, Maruti decided to do away with the Swift-inspired design language with the new model, giving it a distinct identity. Some leaked images show that the tail of the car has also been revamped to give it more sophisticated design.

Pre-booking details

Customers can pre-book the All-New Dzire by paying a fee of ₹11,000. The pre-booking can be done online through Maruti Suzuki’s website or by visiting any Maruti Suzuki ARENA dealership.

The all-new Dzire will soon be showcased at Maruti Suzuki showrooms, providing prospect buyers with the opportunity to explore the sedan’s new design and features.