Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 2018: All new features, variants explained in detail

Maruti Suzuki has launched the all new Ciaz after a long wait. The company saw a major slump in sales of the c-segment sedan, mainly because of the much anticipated facelift. With the new version hitting showrooms, the next big question for buyers will be which variant to go for. The car will be available in Nexa's standard four variants Sigma (base), Delta, Zeta and Alpha (top). The prices start at Rs 8.19 lakh (all prices ex-showroom) for petrol and Rs 9.19 lakh for diesel. The manual petrol top variant goes up till Rs 9.97 lakh whereas the automatic is priced as high as Rs 10.97 lakh. The diesel top variant is also priced at Rs 10.97 lakh.

The new Ciaz comes in seven colours namely, NEXA Blue, Metallic Premium Silver, Metallic Magma Grey, Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown, Pearl Snow White, Pearl Sangria Red and Pearl Midnight Black.

Here's a detailed description of what each variant offers:

Sigma

The base variant comes loaded with essential features including dual airbags and ABS. The car is also compliant with the new Indian safety norms. As far as the feature list goes the base variant car gets halogen projector headlamps, LED rear combination lamps, chrome accents on front grille, glass antenna, body coloured ORVMs with turn indicators, body coloured door handles, black front fog lam ornament and steel wheels.

In the interiors, the car gets chrome garnish on the steering wheel, door handles, AC louvers knob, parking brake lever. The dashboard gets MID (coloured TFT for petrol Sigma variant), eco illumination (petrol), wooden finish on I/P and door garnish. The car gets electrically adjustable ORVMs, keyless entry, power windows (with door side auto up/down), manual AC, rear AC vents, pollen fiter, front centre armrest with utility box, rear centre armrest with cup holders, accessory socket (front and rear) and tilt steering.

The infotainment system will get four speakers and two tweeters with Bluetooth connectivity, cd player, steering mounted audio controls. The steering wheel also gets calling controls.

In terms of additional safety options, the new Ciaz Sigma variant gets reverse parking sensors, anti-theft security system, seat belt reminder, speed alert system.

Delta

The Delta variant will get fog lamps and electronic stability program with hill assist on the automatic variant. Delta will be the cheapest automatic variant available with the new Ciaz. The Delta variant also gets cruise control.

Other than all that is available on the Sigma, the delta variant gets alloy wheels with 185/65 R15 tyres. The front fog lamp ornament and rear reflectors are silver in colour. The car will get a chrome finish on the floor. The delta variant will also get automatic AC and height adjustable driver seat.

Zeta

The Zeta variant gets automatic LED projector headlamps with DRLs, LED rear combination lamps. This variant also gets push start and stop button, rear parking camera, automatic IRVM with camera display and electrically foldable ORVMs. This variant gets rear sunshade, footwell lamps (driver + passenger side), rear reading lamps and sunglass holder.

Alpha

The top variant gets all the bells and whistles that were announced during the launch of the new Ciaz. The car comes with a bigger tyre size of 195/55 R16. The car gets trunk lid chrome garnish and door beltline garnish. The front fog lamp ornament and rear reflector ornament will come in chrome finish. The interiors will get leather wrapped steering wheel and leather upholstery.

The Alpha variant gets a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple Car Play and inbuilt navigation system. The car will get mirror link support for smartphone connectivity.