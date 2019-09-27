Maruti Suzuki slashes Baleno RS price by Rs 1 lakh after corporate tax cut

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced a massive discount of Rs 1 lakh on its compact-segment car Baleno RS model (ex-showrrom price). Maruti Suzuki had also recently reduced prices of its entry-level cars after the government reduced corporate tax rates.

"This is to inform that Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced a price reduction of select models by Rs 5,000/- on September 25, 2019. Along with the above reduction, the company has also reduced the Ex-Showroom price of its model i.e. Baleno RS by Rs 100,000/-," the carmaker said in a BSE filing.

Maruti Suzuki had announced price cut of its entry-level cars and diesel variants by Rs 5,000 (on ex-showroom price) on Wednesday in order to boost sales during the upcoming festival season.

This list included some of Maruti Suzuki's bestselling cars such as Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross.

"The reduction of price will be over and above the current promotional offers for the company's vehicle range. The company is optimistic that the price reduction will bring down the cost of acquisition, especially for the entry-level customers," the company had said earlier on September 25.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 20 had announced a cut in the corporate tax rate for domestic firms and new domestic manufacturing companies to 22 per cent from 30 per cent. For new manufacturing companies, the existing tax has been reduced to 15 per cent from 25 per cent.

By Rupa Burman Roy

