Maruti Suzuki drives India's EV export boom, ships over 15,000 electric vehicles to 47 countries in Q1

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E-Vitara emerges as the leader

The exports were led by the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, which has rapidly become one of the country's fastest-growing export models since shipments began. The SUV has now been exported to 47 countries, with major destinations including the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Norway, Switzerland, South Africa and several European markets.

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The remarkable growth underscores India's increasing importance in Suzuki Motor Corporation's global manufacturing network. Industry experts say the surge in exports reflects rising international acceptance of India-built electric vehicles, supported by improved manufacturing quality, competitive costs and expanding global demand for affordable EVs.

The latest figures also indicate that the April-June quarter alone accounted for more than half of India's total EV exports recorded during the previous financial year, highlighting the rapid acceleration in overseas shipments. Higher export volumes are expected to improve economies of scale for manufacturers while strengthening India's position as a global automotive production base.

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While Maruti Suzuki currently dominates EV exports, other Indian automakers are also preparing to expand their international presence. Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are reportedly working on increasing exports of their electric vehicles to right-hand-drive markets across Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific in the coming years, which could diversify India's EV export basket further.

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The export success also contributed to Maruti Suzuki's broader performance in overseas markets. Industry data shows the automaker exported 123,330 passenger vehicles during the first quarter, securing a record 55.5% share of India's total passenger vehicle exports, reinforcing its position as the country's largest automobile exporter.