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Some BS-3 vehicles may need minor changes when running on E20 fuel, says Nitin Gadkari

Some BS-3 vehicles may need minor changes when running on E20 fuel, says Nitin Gadkari

E20 petrol, which contains 20% ethanol and 80% petrol, has been rolled out across India as part of the government's ethanol blending programme

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 4:24 PM IST
Some BS-3 vehicles may need minor changes when running on E20 fuel, says Nitin GadkariGadkari on BS-III vehicles and E20

Bharat Stage (BS)-III vehicles may require replacement of specific rubber parts and gaskets when running on E20 petrol, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.  However, he stressed that extensive testing has found no major performance or durability concerns in most legacy vehicles using the higher ethanol blend.

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The information was shared by Gadkari in a written reply in Parliament. E20 petrol, which contains 20% ethanol and 80% petrol, has been rolled out across India as part of the government's ethanol blending programme. The move has sparked concerns among vehicle owners, particularly those with older models, over possible damage to engines, fuel systems and reduced mileage.

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Addressing these concerns, Gadkari said, "Studies have not shown any need to modify the car and two-wheeler engines." He added that the studies confirmed, "even legacy vehicles did not exhibit any significant variations in performance, nor do they show abnormal wear-and-tear when operated with E20 fuel."

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The minister further said that no issues had been reported regarding "drivability, startability, metal compatibility, and plastic compatibility."

However, Gadkari acknowledged that a limited category of older vehicles may require minor maintenance. "Only in case of testing done on BS-III vehicles introduced from 1st April, 2005, and manufactured before 2016, some rubber parts and gaskets may require replacement, which can be easily managed during the routine servicing regime of the vehicle," he said.

On concerns related to fuel efficiency, Gadkari said mileage cannot be linked solely to E20 fuel. According to him, automobile manufacturers and vehicle-testing agencies have clarified that vehicle mileage is influenced by a host of factors beyond just fuel type.

ALSO READ: E20 row: Nitin Gadkari seeks ₹11 crore in damages over abusive posts, AI deepfakes

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The minister said an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC), constituted by NITI Aayog in December 2020, had comprehensively examined vehicle compatibility, mileage and efficiency before the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol. The committee's findings were supported by studies conducted jointly by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and other agencies. Their report evaluated engine durability, material compatibility, fuel systems, emissions, drivability and fuel efficiency before recommending the transition to E20.

The clarification comes amid criticism from opposition parties and consumer groups, who have questioned the compatibility of older vehicles with E20 fuel and raised concerns over higher maintenance costs. The government, however, maintains that the transition has been gradual, scientifically validated and supported by extensive laboratory and field testing before implementation.

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Published on: Jul 29, 2026 4:24 PM IST
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