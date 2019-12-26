Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the highest-selling passenger vehicle in first eight months of FY20

Maruti Suzuki said in a recent press conference that its most compact sedan Maruti Suzuki Dzire has become the top-selling passenger vehicle in the first eight months of the fiscal year 2019-20. The automobile manufacturer sold more than 1.2 lakh units of the Dzire between April and November. Apart from this, the automobile giant claims that Dzire has by far captured 60% of the market share and has sold more than 20 lakh units by far.

The Dzire managed to beat its rivals to become the segment leader at a time when the automobile industry was faced with layoffs and a shutdown.

What worked for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire?

Maruti Suzuki Dzire's new revamped look and compact size are some one of the things that worked in its favour, industry experts believe. The new model is less than 4 metres in length which worked in its favour with the government policy of providing subsidies on vehicles that are less than 4 metres in length. The Dzire offers an engine capacity of only 1.2 litres in petrol and 1.5 litres in diesel.

How did the other carmakers fare?

Hyundai also fared quite well in this phase of slowdown in the automobile sector. A total of 40, 676 units of the new generation Hyundai Amaze were sold during the first eight months of the fiscal year 2019-20.

Carmakers such as Ford and Tata have had the toughest fiscal year so far sales-wise. Ford Motors that pitched itself as one of the fastest-growing brands in India during the FY 2017-18 has not raked in the desired sales. Ford Motors managed to sell only 4,628 units of the Aspire. Even Tata Motors had disappointing sales as it managed to sell only 6,765 units of the Tigor.

Swift Dzire's competition with the upcoming Hyundai Aura

The best-selling car might see some tough competition next year as Hyundai is all set to launch the Hyundai Aura in January 2020. This is a sub-compact sedan based on the hatchback Grand i10 NIOS. Maruti Suzuki is planning to introduce the CNG variant of the Dzire along with a host of its other vehicles.

