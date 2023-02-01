Maruti Suzuki India off to a decent start, passenger vehicle sales up 14% in January 2023

Auto major Maruti Suzuki India entered 2023 on a positive note by clocking a decent sale figure in January. The car manufacturer sold 172,535 vehicles, including 151,367 domestic sales, according to a press statement. The data also include 3,775 units sold to other OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and 17,393 units exported, resulting in a 12 per cent rise in overall sales. In the previous year, the automaker sold a total of 1,54,379 items.

Maruti Suzuki India's total domestic passenger vehicle sales in January 2023 were 147,348 units, representing a 14.2 per cent rise over January 2022 sales of 128,924 units. In the micro-segment, sales of Alto and S-Presso grew to 25,446 units in January 2023, up from 18,634 units in January 2022.

In January 2023, sales of hatchbacks and small sedans, such as the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR, increased to 73,840 units from 71,472 units in January 2022.

Sales of utility vehicles, such as the Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, and XL6, were 35,353 units in comparison to 26,624 in the same month the previous year.

While YTD (Year-to-date) sales in the FY2022-23 period were higher at 12,518 units from 12,123 units sold in the same period last year, Ciaz sales fell to 1,000 units from 1,666 units sold in January 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco van sales increased to 11,709 units last month from 10,528 units sold in January 2022, with a YTD increase to 1,07,844 units from 89,934 units sold in 2021-22. Maruti Suzuki has the Super Carry in the LCV market, with 4,019 units sold last month, up from 3,537 units sold in January 2022. YTD sales increased to 30,626 units, up from 26,356 units in the previous year.

In January 2023, 1,51,367 units were sold in total, an increase over the 1,32,461 units sold in January 2022. These sales included both passenger and light commercial vehicles. Additionally, YTD sales increased from 10,90,105 units sold in FY 2021–22 to 13,57,266 units sold in FY 2022–23.

Additionally, the company conducts sales to other OEMs, which contributed to sales of 3,775 units in the most recent month, down from 3,981 units sold in January 2022, although the company's YTD sales concluded positively at 54,499 units, up from 40,238 units in FY 2021–2022.

Last month, total exports were 17,393 units, a YoY decline from the 17,937 units exported in January 2022. From 1,87,859 units sold in FY 2021–22, there was a YTD increase to 2,12,007 units in FY 2022–23. This raised YTD sales to 16,23,772 units in FY 2022–23 from 13,18,202 units sold in FY 2021–22, bringing total sales (domestic + exports) to 1,72,535 units in Jan. 2023 from 1,54,379 units sold in Jan. 2022.

Also Read: Union Budget 2023: Income Tax changes to cost govt Rs 35,000 crore annually

Also Read: Union Budget 2023-24: Why old tax regime is still better than new tax regime