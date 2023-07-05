Maruti Suzuki Invicto launch today: Check expected price, features, and more

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its highly anticipated premium 3-row utility vehicle (UV), the Invicto, today. After opening bookings for the Invicto last month, the company will unveil the Invicto to the public. The company is also expected to announce the prices. The Invicto is a cross-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, which was introduced in November last year and has gained recognition for its impressive mileage of 21.1 kmpl.

Changes compared to Toyota Hycross

Visually, the Invicto is expected to bear a resemblance to the Hycross, with minor exterior modifications to create a distinct identity. Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is likely to feature the same powertrain as the Hycross, making use of a self-charging battery to enhance its mileage capabilities. The Hycross, according to Toyota, boasts a range of 1097 km with a full tank, positioning it as one of the most fuel-efficient MPV/SUV options in the market.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Features

In terms of features, the Invicto is expected to offer a host of amenities similar to those found in the Toyota Innova Hycross. These may include a panoramic sunroof, powered Ottoman captain seats, mood lighting, and more, aligning with Maruti Suzuki's branding of the Invicto as a luxury product.

Also read: 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launch: Check expected pricing, features, other details of Hyundai Creta rival

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Booking and Expected Price

Bookings for the Invicto are currently open, and customers can secure their unit by visiting any NEXA showroom or through the official website. The booking requires an initial payment of Rs 25,000. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto With an expected price range of Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh, the Invicto will compete with popular models such as the Toyota Innova Crysta, the Mahindra XUV700, and the Kia Carnival in the premium MPV segment.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Engine Options

Powering the Invicto will be the same 2.0-litre petrol engine found in the Toyota Innova Hycross. This engine generates 174PS of power and 205Nm of torque, paired with a CVT automatic transmission. The Invicto will be available in both 7-seater and 8-seater configurations, offering versatility to cater to various customer needs.

Shashank Srivastava, executive director at Maruti Suzuki, expressed enthusiasm for the Invicto, stating, "It appears to be a single segment with similar requirements, similar motives to buy, and similar income category." The company believes that the Invicto's launch will fulfill the needs of buyers seeking a premium, three-row vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Waiting Period

The Invicto's production will take place at Toyota's Bidadi plant, where the company currently manufactures its Grand Vitara line of vehicles. With both the Invicto and the Innova Hycross being produced on the same assembly line, Toyota's existing two-year waiting period for the strong-hybrid variants of the Hycross is likely to be impacted further.

Watch: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Birth Anniversary: Aptech, NCC, Tata Motors, Titan, IHCL among Jhunjhunwala multibagger stocks that have outperformed Nifty50 in 1 year

Watch: SAFF 2023: Crowd sings 'Vande Mataram- Maa Tujhe Salaam', Indian midfielder sparks controversy amid Manipur violence by draping Meitei flag on field as Sunil Chhetri-led India wins 9th time in a row

Watch: Ratan Tata urges people to take care of stray dogs, cats during monsoon; Take a look at former Tata Sons Chairman's love for animals, how he supports his assistant Shantanu Naidu's initiative

Watch: S Jaishankar: 9 times the EAM shut down critics and defended India; watch his hard-hitting replies to Pakistan, US and Europe