Maruti Suzuki Jimny coming to India, marketing plans being worked out

Maruti Suzuki is considering launching off-roader Jimny in the domestic market. The largest carmaker in the country had displayed the three-door Jimny Sierra at the 2020 Auto Expo.

In an interview with Business Today TV, Shashank Srivastava, executive director, sales and marketing at Maruti Suzuki India, said that the option of getting Jimny to India is being considered. The company has taken market feedback and is currently evaluating market plans.

The move comes at a time when Maruti Suzuki is looking to aggressively make its way into the SUV (sport utility vehicle) segment.

The share of SUV segment has grown from 32 per cent to 40 per cent in the Indian car market, but Maruti Suzuki has only two vehicles in the segment -- Brezza and S-cross. However, the industry has a total of 46 SUVs. There is a need to re-look at the SUV segment, Srivastava said.

Speculations surrounding Jimny's local launch have been going on for many years as it is looked as a direct competitor to Mahindra Thar.

The latest-generation Jimny has been well received in the international markets, especially in Europe and Japan. The off-roader is also produced in India. The 'Made in India' Jimny, manufactured at the company's facility in Haryana's Gurugram since early last year, is exported to many markets.

Jimny is likely to be offered through the Nexa channel in the country.

