Maruti Suzuki Jimny Heritage edition debuts in THIS country: Check features and more

The buzz around Maruti Suzuki Jimny has become bigger and better with the announcement of its Heritage edition. The company has taken the wraps off the new edition in Australia.



Unlike the 5-door Jimny, this new vehicle will be launched in a three door version in India and it will only be limited to just 300 units.



In terms of design, the Suzuki Jimny Heritage edition comes with special retro-themed graphics and the SUV is offered in four colour schemes: White, Jungle Green, Bluish Black Pearl and Medium Grey. It gets Red and Orange stripes on the body along with Heritage edition decals.



The limited-edition SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine that produces 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. The Heritage edition is equipped with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Jimny’s Heritage edition features include a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, reverse parking sensors with a rear parking camera, and more. Currently, it is only available in the Australian market.



Meanwhile, the five-door version of the Jimny and its prices is expected to be available in May this year.



In India, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV received over 5000 bookings in just 5 days. The SUV had received over 3000 bookings in 3 days. Maruti Suzuki Jimny is also expected to launch at a price of around Rs 10 lakh, considering that it also sits in the sub-4m category.



The 5-door Jimny SUV has a ground clearance of 210 mm, and comes with a 208 litre bootspace. With the rear seat folded, the bootspace expands to 332 litre.



Some of the features that are included in the Zeta and Alpha manual and automatic transmission versions are back door defogger, front and rear wiper and washer, three front and rear cabin lights, side and curtain airbags, dual front airbags, hill hold and hill descent control, rear view camera, seatbelt pretensioner, 3-point emergency locking retractor seatbelts, engine immobiliser, and more.

